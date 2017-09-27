SportsLine: NFL money line, top picks against the spread, best Week 4 underdog

Week 3 of the NFL season saw plenty of huge paydays for anybody who was bold enough to bet the money line on some big upsets.



The Bears knocked off the Steelers getting +265, meaning anybody who went with Chicago on the money line banked $265 for every $100 wagered.



In an unpredictable season where seven NFL underdogs won outright in Week 3, there are plenty of opportunities to land a big payday in Week 4 as well. And If you want to go big and bet on an underdog this week, you need to hear what Mike "Top Dog" Tierney has to say.



He's earned his nickname because of his penchant for correctly picking NFL underdogs. And after finishing last season as SportsLine's top NFL expert, he's off to an extremely profitable start on his picks in 2017.



Tierney has identified multiple money line plays that will lead to huge payoffs in Week 4, and now he's sharing them over at SportsLine.



One we'll give away: Tierney loves the Dolphins to win outright against the Saints in London; they're getting +130. Bettors have a tendency to overreact to what they saw last, and that means the public is jumping all over the Saints after they knocked off the Panthers. Now, New Orleans plays a Miami team that looked terrible in a loss to the hapless Jets.



But anything can happen in an early-morning overseas game and Tierney isn't forgetting about the two double-digit losses the Saints suffered to open the season. Take Miami at +130 to start your Sunday off in the black.



Tierney is going even bigger with his Underdog of the Week, however. He's identified a strong underdog that hasn't had much success in the win column, but broke out offensively in Week 3. Vegas gives them no shot at an upset, but Tierney disagrees. Anybody who grabs this team now will set themselves up for an even bigger payday.



Tierney also knows there's a critical factor that no one is thinking about that ultimately leads to this big upset. And he's sharing what it is, and who to back, over at SportsLine.



So what is Mike Tierney's underdog moneyline play of the week? Visit SportsLine now to see which heavy favorite is about to fall hard, all from SportsLine's top NFL expert who has earned his nickname by calling underdog victories, and find out.