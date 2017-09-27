SportsLine: Saints vs. Dolphins in London odds, picks from a proven expert
Zack Cimini has nailed his last three Saints picks and has a strong play for Sunday's game in London
The New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins head to London this week for the second NFL U.K. game of the season.
The Saints are three-point favorites after the line opened anywhere from Pick-'em to Saints favored by 2.
The Over-Under stands at 49.5, down a half-point from where it opened. That means Vegas expects 49.5 points to be scored.
Before you bet on a game like this with so much uncertainty and so much NFL odds movement, you'll want to hear what Las Vegas handicapper Zack Cimini has to say.
Last week, he was all over the Saints as big underdogs at Carolina. The result? Saints 34, Panthers 13.
Part of his success: He's a highly selective handicapper as evidenced by the fact that he's only picked three Saints game since the start of last season - and each time, he's been right. Every time, the Saints have covered by an average of 15 points - that's almost unheard of.
Cimini knows the Dolphins have had a rigorous travel schedule. After an unexpected week off to open the season, in Week 2 they were in San Diego and escaped with a 19-17 win. Then they had a disastrous performance at the Jets. Now, they're flying all the way to London.
Cimini also knows Drew Brees has yet to throw a pick this season and is fresh off orchestrating a masterful Week 3 road win. Brees is fourth in yards (867), touchdowns (six), and rating (109.7). And those numbers have all come without WR Willie Snead in the lineup.
But that doesn't mean the Saints win easily in London. Snead's return from suspension will change the personnel rhythm Brees had unconsciously developed. And the Saints are coming off an arduous home loss to the Patriots and a divisional road game against the Panthers. Sunday's game has all the makings of a let-down.
It's no surprise Cimini is leaning toward the Over, but what about the point spread, which he's made his name picking?
He knows there's a big x-factor that ultimately determines the pointspread winner of Saints-Dolphins. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.
So what side should you back in Saints-Dolphins on Sunday in London? Visit SportsLine now to see what major x-factor determines which side you need to be all over, all from the expert who's nailed his last three Saints picks in a big way, and find out.
