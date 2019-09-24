Stadium Series: What Sundays look like for fans of AFC East teams

The AFC East is home to a group of teams from up and down the eastern seaboard that have very different success rates.

On top of that, each fan base is as unique as the next. The stadiums each have their own history and the fans have pregame celebrations unique to just them. You have a team like the Patriots, where the fan base's biggest problem is where another Super Bowl banner will fit at Gillette Stadium, and then three other teams that would kill to even win a playoff game.

As part of out Stadium Series, here is a look at what game days look like for fans of teams in the AFC East.

New England Patriots

Boston accents fill the air. The confidence of the fans can be felt in the stands. Banners are lit up at Gillette Stadium to complete the championship picture. No game is "too cold" for New Englanders, who seem to embrace the suffering of the often freezing Foxboro weather.

The tailgates are not as iconic as those of the Bills (more on them in a little bit), but the sights and sounds make the Foxboro experience unique. TB12 gear is everywhere as is merch from Super Bowls from the last two decades. You can feel the history of these iconic wins when you step into the stadium, and if you forget about any, don't worry, Patriots fans are happy to remind you of their two decade winning tradition.

With a Dunkin iced coffee in hand no matter the weather, they yell things like "GOAT", "We love you Tawmy" and "Anotha year, anotha bannah."

The expectation really is Super Bowl or bust, and even then people are not always satisfied. Last season the Patriots made the playoffs (as usual), beating the Chargers and Chiefs on their way and while fans were happy, there was no where close to non-stop praise.

Inside the stadium

You are met with the unique element of having six states worth of fans come together to cheer on a team and a quarterback they would probably give up their legs for if he asked. The 16-story stadium has a "lighthouse" in the north end zone that sounds off on the opposing team's third down. After a touchdown the Patriots Militia Men fire off their "muskets" in celebration.

The "silver bullet," a guy who paints his face silver, is one of the most famous Patriots fans. Despite what is shown on prime time games, the stadium is no where near Boston, allowing room for an entire shopping complex, including a movie theater to surround the stadium.

It is hard to find a fan base exactly like the Patriots have because there is no team in the last 20 years that has done what the Patriots have done. One day the Patriots reign will come to an end, but for now, the fans have a lot to back their rather confident demeanor.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills fans are not just passionate, they are throw-themselves-into-a-burning-table passionate. Literally.

If you are going to Buffalo for a game, the most excitement will likely be at the tailgate -- though they are off to a solid start this season. The fan experience however, is much more than just solid.

The smashing of the tables is a real thing, as you can see above. And, while the Bills fans have been warned of the danger involving their favorite activity, these fans can't be and don't want to be, tamed. At the tailgates you will see the chaos that often goes viral on social media, but there are a few other traditions that are special to just this franchise.

Tailgating is not done at the traditional location like most NFL games, as setting up random neighborhoods and parking on lawns are often the way Bills fans roll into town and set up shop. The environment feels like a more of a college game than and NFL and New Era Field is not in a big city, but rather the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park, New York, leaving plenty of space for fans to party before the game.

One of the most famous Bills fans, Pancho Billa, died from pancreatic cancer in May, and the team paid tribute to his family at their home opener this season. His son dressed up to honor his late father's traditional game day outfit down to the Bills logo necklace and sombrero.

Inside the tailgate

The one tailgate that is a must-see is Bills Super Fan "Pinto Ron," nicknamed that for the car he drives. He has attended every single Bills game, home and away, since 1994, shows up with the craziest car, grills on the hood and throws one of the most wild tailgates in the entire NFL. At one point during the party, people put mustard and ketchup on him until he is completely covered. Again, being sanitary is not the main concern here. It gets cold in Buffalo but that does not discourage fans. In fact, that is when they really shine. They embrace the freezing temperatures and get "burn barrels" to keep them warm in the frigid temperatures.

Many refer to the Bills tribe as a "fambase" and say they are some of the most giving fans in the NFL. When talking to Bills fans, before mentioning the craziness of the tailgates or the love for the team despite a losing tradition, many mentioned how willing they are to help others and how much they want to give back. When Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton threw a touchdown pass to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 of the 2018 season -- putting the Bills in the playoffs for the first time in 17 years -- Bills Mafia raised $450,000 for Dalton's charity.

Miami Dolphins

Welcome to Miami, where the fans -- and the weather -- are nice.

Going to a Miami Dolphins game almost feels like going on vacation. While a lot of other stadiums are built in cold, stereotypical football weather areas, Hard Rock Stadium is surrounded by palm trees and sunshine. In Miami, there are a million things to do, so for fans to still choose to root on the Dolphins in person shows just how committed they are to the team. They are used to mediocrity, but they are not deterred by it.

Dolphins fans, or DolFans as some of them call themselves, say Miami should be it's own state, and the tailgates are as vibrant as the city. But not every home game in Miami feels like a home game. A few opposing teams sometimes bring in more or almost the same number fans as the Dolphins, yet the visitors are always embraced.

Inside the stadium

The city's energy is felt through murals and art within Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins website says the aim of Hard Rock Stadium is not just to host a football team, but to make it an "iconic global entertainment destination." To achieve this goal they brought in artists from ten different countries to create 19 murals and 17 fine arts pieces around the stadium.

Everywhere you turn in the stadium there is something interesting to look at. Seats also is equipped with recliner seat options to round out that relaxing vacation feel. While other franchises love their cold weather, Dolphins fans say they're crazy, and that the warm weather is absolutely perfect for football. Like the Patriots, they also have a third down sound that has been described as a "cruise ship sound," really reminding you that cruise ship ports are just a short drive away.

MetLife Stadium is unique because it is the only stadium in the NFL that is home to two teams: the New York Giants and New York Jets. Oh, and the stadium isn't actually in New York, but whatever.

Jets fans love being Jets fans. Win or lose, down or up in the game, they will bring electric energy to every play. The stadium isn't too flashy, but the fans don't need it to be. The colors, decor and merchandise sold changes whether the Giants or Jets are home with the crew working to make it seem like it is just the Jets house when you are there to watch them play. The stadium (which is in New Jersey) has a "New York Delicatessen" just in case you forgot what area of the country you were in.

Inside the stadium

The pregame ceremony sometimes has more action than the game, with special guests, police riding on the field on motorcycles and a fireworks show to wrap it up. Famous fans like Fireman Ed and JetMan are shown on the big screen leading "J-E-T-S JETS! JETS! JETS!" chants that can probably be heard throughout New York (and New Jersey). Fireman Ed has been grabbing his firefighter helmet and heading into the Stadium since 1986 and is the most famous Jets fan at any game. He serves as they hype man and is a staple and a constant for the team.

Fans who come to the game go all out, no matter the team's record. They take Fireman Ed's lead with the helmets and often put airplanes -- well, jets -- on their headgear. Jets fans have not had it easy, and this season is not off to a good start. But if you are born in New York or New Jersey you have options of football teams too root for, and fans stick through their choice through the thick and thin.