Stadium Series: What Sundays look like for fans of the NFC South

The NFC South is filled with four very unique teams, each with their own traditions and cultures. The fierce rivalries in the division are strong and while the success rates vary throughout the NFC South, they each provide fans an unforgettable game day experience.

From pounding drums, to drum lines and bass lines, dancing and pirates, any fan that attends one of these stadiums is sure to be entertained.

As part of our Stadium Series, here is a look at what game days look like for fans of teams in the NFC South.

Who Dat Nation stands behind their team in their winning and seasons, just as they stood behind them during their "Aints" days, when the team was so bad fans would wear bags over their heads. But hey, even with bags over their heads,, they were still there to support.

The team, and the city, have gone though a lot both on and off the field, but no matter what continue to be united. After Hurricane Katrina in 2005 the team, the fans and the city came together during a difficult time to support and uplift each other.

Fans do not just show up in the team colors, they go all out. Enough fans are in costume that it feels more like Halloween than a regular game day. Some famous fans include, Whistle Monsta, Who Dat Joker, Saints Master Chief, Soul Saint, Da Pope and Cyborg Saint.

Before games, fans take to Champions Square and can see brass bands and a second line performing around the area. They indulge on crawfish boils, jambalaya feeds and giant pots of gumbo.

From Champion Square fans walk up the stairs and into the dome while chanting, yelling and of course, dancing.

Inside the stadium

Coming to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome fans know they are in for an entertaining and electric environment. The fans want to get the walls shaking and provide one of the most ratting atmosphere's in all of sports.

The Superdome is not the fanciest compared to some of the newer stadiums, but fans say they do not need the bells and whistles to win and have a good time.

What makes it unique is the history the walls have seen. It has hosted Super Bowls, seen iconic wins, hosted college bowl games and national championships and been a place of shelter during times of need.

It also holds a Hall of Fame Museum that is home to Saints memorabilia and history from the team.

During games, fans sing, "Who dat? Who dat? Who dat say they gonna beat them Saints?!" and hold up signs reading "Geaux Saints."

Fans say many players want to come to the team just to be part of the culture and family of New Orleans. They say win, lose or draw they are going to be cheering on their team dancing in the stadium. The fans are known for partying in the stadium and jamming along to music.

If you run into a Saints fan, just don't bring up the missed pass interference call in the 2018 NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams.

Some famous fans tend to stop by for games or are seen repping red and black. Samuel L. Jackson, Ludacris, Jimmy Carter, Evander Holyfield and even Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says he is a fan when he is not playing the team.

The Dirty Bird Dance was popularized two decades ago, and is something all Falcons fans know of, whether they were watching the team then or not.

The fans note another appeal of Atlanta game days are the southern hospitality the hometown fans have. They exchange "Rise Up" exchanges between other Falcons fans and welcome visitors with open arms.

The fans have not always had the easiest runs, do not mention that Super Bowl (the one against the Patriots, not the one against the Broncos...oh wait), but they remain loyal to their hometown team.

Inside the stadium

The Atlanta Falcons play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is one of the newer buildings in the league.

The stadium catches your attention right away as you drive through the city of Atlanta. Located near State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Dream, the area has a lot going on for fans to do and see, and there is no shortage of attractions, such as Olympic Park and SkyView Atlanta, to check out.

The stadium has a unique triangular design and lights that only add to the aesthetic. Inside, the retractable dome is used as a design element, not just for weather purposes.

They claim to have the "best stadium food on the planet" and their food and beverage variety, including 1,264 beer taps on site, along with their competitive prices, made them the No. 1 voted stadium food in the league.

Mercedes-Benz also has the largest video board in professional sports and the circular shape makes draws fans' attention immediately.

Inside the stadium you will see lots of Julio Jones superfans and Matt Ryan jerseys. "In Brotherhood" and "Rise Up" are not just mottos for the team, but phrases the city embraces as well.

The fans gets a bit more rowdy when divisional rivals come to town, especially the Saints, but always come ready to cheer on their team.

The Carolina Panthers have gone though a lot this season, with a losing record and the firing of head coach Ron Rivera, despite having Christian McCaffrey with an MVP-type campaign.

Charlotte is a modern, up-and-coming city that still has a southern feel, so fans get the best of both worlds. Carolina is unique because the team represent two states. You will often hear "Two states, one team" when referring to the Panthers.

Often fans are having such a great time tailgating that the fun leaks into the game start, and then fans in blue and white head into the seats to enjoy the usually nice North Carolina weather.

Biscuits are one of the foods that you will find around the area and you can't leave town without enjoying one, and maybe some local beer at one of the many brewery's lining the streets, many of which are pet friendly.

Outside the stadium, a "Purrcussion" drum line plays outside before every game.

One of the biggest tailgates comes from The Roaring Riot, who are one of the most famous Panthers fan clubs in Charlotte, and party right outside of the stadium. They also have their own section in the stadium.

Panthers Owner and Founder Jerry Richardson once said "The fan is the most valuable member of our team," and it has been something that the fans have remembered ever since. The team wants to make sure the fans feel they are valued and appreciated.

Inside the stadium

Bank of America Stadium is located right in downtown Charlotte, which provides fans a unique game day and tailgating experience. With bars, shopping and restaurants located within walking distance, fans are able to get the complete feel of the city while also attending a game.

"Keep pounding" is not just a motto and a mantra, but something they bring into the pregame ceremonies. The team mascot Sir Purr, or a surprise guest, often a celebrity or athlete, pounds a giant game ahead of the game to get the fans amped up.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is one of the famous faces that is often cheering on the Panthers.

During the game, one side of the stadium chants "Keep" followed by the other side that yells, "Pounding."

At the stadium, fans sing-a-long to "Sweet Caroline," which is a game day staple when the Panthers win. Whenever Luke Kuechly makes a tackle the fans will erupt with a rather loud "Luuuuuuuke."

The stadium includes the Carolina Panthers Hall of Honor which was created in 1997 to honor those who contributed to the team. Th honorees are immortalized with a life-size, bronze statue that is placed next to the entrance to the stadium. Also near the entrance is a giant panther statue.

The stadium is also home to an annual "Mascot Bowl" where local professional and college mascots play a football game against each other, and is highly entertaining.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans saw their only Super Bowl win nearly two decades ago, and have seen some highs and lows with their team, but the devoted fans have never turned their backs.

Some of the tailgates happen in houses near the stadium when fans are not getting ready for the game in pickup trucks, and Bucs fans welcome opposing fans into their homes and pregame parties.

Fans are often seen dressed in pirates gear, so walking around the stadium is a spectacle.

The fans do not always agree on whether quarterback Jameis Winston is the answer to their issues at the position. While some believe the QB is putting up fine numbers, others worry that the number of interceptions he throws overshadows any of the successes in the other categories.

Inside the stadium

Raymond James Stadium sometimes seems more like a playground than an NFL stadium.

A touchdown cannon sits on a replica pirate ship behind one of the end zones and is fired to start the game, when the team enters the opponents red zone and once for every point the home team scores.

The pirate ship, listed on the website as costing $3 million, is 103 feet long and is a replica of an early 1800s ship. It is the main draw of Buccaneer Cove, which takes up the length of the end zone. This area also includes a two-story pirate village facade.

A parrot, an animatronic one of course, calls the pirate ship home, and because it is controlled by a radio remote, it can call out fans in the crowd. Otherwise the perched bird is talking to fans as they go underneath him.

The stadium has palm trees around a picnic table dining area, giving the stadium an element that most in the NFL don't, and can't, have.

New video boards were part of the renovations that took place in 2016, and are the third-largest in the NFL at over 31,000 feet.

Yo Ho (A Pirates' Life for Me) continues the pirate theme and is played at various times throughout a game. Those on the ship throw things into the crowd when the song plays in the stadium and the fans call it "Mini Gasparilla."

When the team gets a first down the announcer yells "First down Tampa," and the fans yell back "Bay."

While at the game fans can enjoy local tastes like the Classic Cuban Sandwich with a side of Yuca Fries and a signature "Boom" sauce.