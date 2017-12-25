Star Giants safety Landon Collins fractured his forearm, might need surgery

It's been a trying season for the New York Giants, and it got even more difficult on the penultimate Sunday of the NFL season. Star safety Landon Collins suffered a fractured forearm during the Giants' loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and he is out for the rest of the season. Collins suffered the injury while tackling Cardinals running back D.J. Foster.

After the game, Collins broke down in tears while describing the play and how his arm felt immediately after the injury. "You know how you sleep on your arm and it goes numb? That's how it felt to me in the beginning," he said. "Then, I just kept on moving it and something was clicking, so I said, 'Something's wrong.'"

Landon Collins describes the play he fractured his forearm on following #NYGvsAZ. pic.twitter.com/RbWf3HJhWd — New York Giants (@Giants) December 25, 2017

Collins does not know yet whether he will need surgery to repair the injury. "We'll see when we get back," he said, per the New York Post. "We'll make a decision on what we should do." In the meantime, he tweeted thanks to all the people that wished him well.

Appreciate all the love and care y'all...will be back stronger than ever for sure 💯 — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) December 25, 2017

This does not seem like the kind of injury that will keep Collins out for very long, or necessarily affect his play when he does come back. That date might be a ways off, but the Giants' season is over next week anyway.