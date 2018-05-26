Star Wars fan Joey Bosa thought 'The Last Jedi' stunk, has high expectations for 'Solo'

In just two seasons, Joey Bosa is one of the NFL's best young players. The third-overall pick in the 2016 draft had 10.5 sacks as a rookie and added 12.5 sacks last season. And while the Chargers defensive end arrived at OTAs this week with the goal of improving on those numbers, football isn't the only thing on this mind this time of year.

Bosa also has high expectations for "Solo," the latest installment in the Star Wars saga that opened on Friday good but not great reviews. ("A flawed yet fun and fast-paced space adventure," according to Rotten Tomatoes, which has "Solo" at 71 percent on the Tomatometer, a rating system voted on by the site's "approved critics.")

"I was pretty disappointed with the last film ['The Last Jedi']," Bosa said recently, according to ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams. "So my interest in the rest of these movies is slowly dwindling because the last one was such a big letdown. But I'll definitely see it."

Got some bad news for you, Joey: "The Last Jedi" got 91 percent on the Tomatometer, though the audience score -- which is voted on by Rotten Tomatoes users -- was only 46 percent. So Bosa isn't alone.

"It was just not a good movie," he continued. "Bad plot. Didn't make sense. Horrible jokes. Just corny lines throughout the whole movie. It wasn't a Star Wars movie. They tried to make it more of a Marvel movie if anything. [Director] Rian Johnson just stay away from Star Wars, please. ['Last Jedi'] was terrible."

Got some good news for you, Joey: Ron Howard directed "Solo."

So which Star Wars movies are Bosa's favorites?

"I think the first two, ['Star Wars: A New Hope'] and ['The Empire Strikes Back'] are generally looked at as the best two," he said. "Before the last two new ones I've watched all of them again and those continue to stay my favorites for sure."

We wholeheartedly agree -- and everyone else does too. Both critics and fans rank "The Empire Strikes Back" and "A New Hope" No. 1 and No. 2 among all the Star Wars movies. In fact, 95 percent of critics and 97 percent of fans like "Empire" while 93 percent of critics and 96 percent of fans like "New Hope."

Bosa says he relates most to Han Solo but adds, "I just don't see him in the character they cast for this movie."

Those are some lofty expectations for Alden Ehrenreich, the 28-year-old portraying the young Solo. But it's worth remembering that Harrison Ford, the original Solo, was employed as a carpenter when he was cast for the role in "A New Hope" in 1977.