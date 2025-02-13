The Philadelphia Eagles had a strong showing in their Super Bowl LIX run, but so did their fan base. Even Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had to show Philly fans some respect.

Eagles fans are notorious for being some of the most ruthless in all of sports, and Lamb has been on the receiving end of their passion throughout his career in Dallas. While the Cowboys have some wild fans as well, Lamb thinks the Eagles may have the edge in that department.

In a recent interview with Katie Feeney, Lamb said the Eagles have a more passionate fan base than the Cowboys.

"Eagles," Lamb said. "Our fans are deep, but they're not -- I don't wanna say nothing crazy -- but the Eagles got it."

While that answer may not sit well with some Cowboys fans, the evidence to support Lamb's case is hard to argue. When Philadelphia fans aren't taking to the streets to celebrate their team's Super Bowl victory, they were buying up every bit of championship merchandise they could find.

According to the Sports Business Journal, the Eagles are Fanatics' best-selling champion in the first 24 hours after a title victory. The 2024 Dodgers, who just defeated the Yankees in last year's World Series, were the previous record-holders.

No one can question Eagles fans' dedication, not even Lamb. Maybe that will buy him some good will when Dallas visits Lincoln Financial Field next season -- but let's face it -- probably not.