Star wideout's frustration with Jaguars QB Blake Bortles bubbles to surface

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has had an up-and-down career since entering the league in 2014, and apparently that trend line is pointing downward with Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson voicing some displeasure with a few of Bortles's errant throws.

According to SB Nation's Big Cat Country, Robinson was unhappy with Bortles after colliding with a sideline spectator on an overthrown pass. While jogging back, Robinson muttered to himself, "f------ keep that s--- in bounds bro," according to Big Cat Country.

It was a rough day for Bortles, and Jags coach Doug Marrone took notice. Not mincing words after practice, Marrone simply said "some good throws and some horses--- throws."

The Jaguars picked up a fifth-year option on Bortles in May, but this year might be his last chance in Jacksonville. Taken third overall, the Jags seem to be growing impatient, and with a new coach impatience can end a quarterback's tenure mighty quickly.

For his career, Bortles has the volume but lacks the wins or efficiency. His career completion percentage stands at 58.8 percent, and he has 69 touchdowns to 51 interceptions. But Jacksonville is just 11-34 with Bortles at the helm, which is obviously not what they're looking for out of their quarterback. With Allen Hurns, Allen Robinson, Julius Thomas and now Leonard Fournette around him, there is no excuse for Bortles this season. The talent is there, but but if Robinson is already showing displeasure, it may not bode well.

A tired arm has limited Bortles in practice. His role is likely safe this year because of limited depth, but in an AFC South that has struggled in recent years, the Jaguars may find themselves in a division race yet. It's unlikely that we'll see Bortles benched if that's the case, but it's entirely possible that Marrone may seek out other options if the QB continues to displease his best players.