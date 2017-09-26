State attorney won't file domestic violence charges against Dolphins' Jarvis Landry

Weeks after the mother of his child said she was not in any way physically harmed by Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry, the Broward County State Attorney's Office announced that it has declined to press charges after its investigation into domestic violence allegations made against Landry.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Landry released the following statement through his attorneys:

"I am very thankful that this matter is over and my family and I can put this behind us now. I greatly respect and appreciate the Broward County State Attorney's Office for their hard work and thorough investigation into this matter and I am thankful that they were able to come to a conclusion that reaffirms the true facts that no crime was committed. My daughter's mother and I will continue to co-parent to raise our child in a happy and healthy environment. I would like to thank my family and friends for their continued support throughout this process."

In early August, it was reported that Landry was being investigated for battery stemming from an alleged incident with his girlfriend.

The alleged incident took place in a Fort Lauderdale apartment earlier this year, multiple sources say. It involves Landry's girlfriend. She has not been cooperating with authorities, sources say. After deciding to not drop the case, the Fort Lauderdale police department forwarded it to the Broward County State Attorney's Office.

At the time, the Dolphins did not say any more than that they were aware Landry was under investigation and that Landry cooperated with police and provided information to the Dolphins. It was after the report surfaced that Landry's girlfriend, Estrella Cerquiera, issued the following statement:

While Landry has been cleared of charges, that will likely not stop the NFL from conducting its own investigation into the incident, as we have seen in the past.