Happy Wednesday, everyone. We're now just over a month away from training camps getting underway, but there's no shortage of headlines in the meantime. John Breech couldn't take the anticipation of a future Joe Burrow extension today, so he's off, leaving me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL.

This is the Pick Six Newsletter. Now let's get to it. (And please, do yourself a favor and make sure you're signed up to receive this newsletter every day! You don't want to miss our daily offerings of everything you need to know around the NFL.)

We've got a survey of the RB market, 2023 breakout candidates, Patriots news and much more:

1. Today's show: The state of the RB position in the NFL

Getty Images

Brady Quinn and Katie Mox joined Will Brinson on the latest "Pick Six NFL Podcast" to break down the depreciating running back market, plus what could come next at the position. Some highlights:

The crew discusses the future of Saquon Barkley, who's considering sitting out games while seeking a new deal from the Giants, and may or may not be the best-suited among disgruntled big-name backs

Quinn suggests the NFL should consider changing rules to allow RBs to come out of college sooner, as a means of making up for their shorter shelf life on the professional level.

The former QB is also of the mind that a true NFL developmental league, where players could be relegated to teams during the season, could help RBs stick around the game longer.

Catch the full episode (and subscribe for all kinds of daily NFL talk) right here.

2. Stefon Diggs posts cryptic message amid McDermott's concerns

The agent for the star Bills wide receiver suggested Tuesday that the All-Pro is in Buffalo and met with team brass ahead of minicamp, but Diggs wasn't seen at the first practice of mandatory minicamp, with coach Sean McDermott saying he's "very concerned" about the situation. Just a year removed from signing a $96 million contract extension, Diggs added to the mystery of his absence, posting a cryptic Instagram message that hinted he's "letting people" lie, presumably about his whereabouts. The outspoken wideout was visibly upset during Buffalo's 2022 playoff exit, but he hasn't explicitly questioned his future with the team.

3. Young QBs primed for big leaps: Colts have most promising rookie

Getty Images

Douglas Clawson has been diving deep into the history of quarterbacks who've made substantial second-year leaps, as well as which incoming signal-callers are best suited for instant success. His pick for the most promising rookie might be surprising:

Among rookies, I think Anthony Richardson has the best chance to exceed expectations in his first year. Colts head coach Shane Steichen is an ideal fit for Richardson after working with Jalen Hurts. Hurts led all quarterbacks in run-pass option (RPO) plays in each of the last two seasons, according to Sportradar. These concepts coupled with Richardson's rushing ability should give him a higher floor than Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud as a rookie. Richardson won't have an elite receiver to flash his arm strength, too, but Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce can stretch the field enough in Steichen's vertical passing attack. ... The Colts also play 10 of their 17 games against the AFC South and NFC South, the two weakest divisions in the NFL.



4. Inside Patriots camp: Bailey Zappe gets first-team QB reps

Tyler Sullivan has been reporting live from Foxborough at Patriots OTAs and minicamp. And the activity under center particularly caught his eye this week, with second-year backup Bailey Zappe challenging Mac Jones in Bill O'Brien's offense.

(There) was a brief period during 11-on-11s when ... Zappe got a chance to work with the first-team offense. During that specific session, Zappe hit on all six of his throws, completing two balls to Mike Gesicki, another couple to fellow tight end Hunter Henry, and the final one of the session to Rhamondre Stevenson. It looked like the Patriots were focusing on check downs and shorter passes during this session, but the young quarterback was sharp under the circumstances.

Jones did turn the ball over a couple of times during the session. He had one throw picked by Jack Jones during 7-on-7s, and the defense continued to give the entire offense fits as the practice progressed into 11-on-11s. On the day, Jones was 9 of 13 during competitive 11-on-11s. That included a so-so start where he completed 3 of 7 before coming back around with the second session during which he completed all six of his pass attempts, albeit most, if not all, of them being checkdowns.



5. Breakout candidates: Justin Fields headlines third-year veterans

USATSI

Chris Trapasso is an expert not only on draft prospects, but developing NFL talent. As he looks ahead to 2023, he likes several veterans more than most as Year 3 breakout candidates. Atop the list: Bears QB Justin Fields.

Yes, Fields went from in-over-his-head rookie to 1,000-yard rusher in Year 2, yet his passing numbers above clearly show there's ample room to grow throwing the football. That growth will occur in 2023, on a rebuilt Bears offense as he begins the season making his 26th professional start. ... Fields had 13 "big-time throws" in 2022 and six of them came in his final five contests, including three against the Packers in which he completed 80% of his 25 attempts for 254 yards. ... Expect Fields' completion percentage to finish somewhere close to 65%. Now more comfortable with the speed of NFL defenses (his processing clearly improved down the stretch in 2022) and a respectable receiving trio of D.J. Moore, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, Fields will move into the more normal range of passing yard and touchdown productivity.

6. Extra points: Chris Jones skipping camp, Burrow dodges contract talk

Hungry for more headlines? We've got plenty of them right here: