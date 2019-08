Steelers 2019 roster: Pittsburgh's initial 53, depth chart for Week 1 following final cuts

The Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason reconstruction of their roster has been finalized.

At quarterback, both Mason Rudolph and Joshua Dobbs earned spots on the roster, though Rudolph was previously reported to be the winner of the No. 2 role. More surprising was the Steelers' decision to release two playmakers that may get snatched up before Pittsburgh has a chance to sign them to their practice squad.

On defense, the Steelers kept two training camp darlings: a former undrafted rookie and a former Alliance of American Football standout. Pittsburgh, as expected, is also giving a former first-round pick one last shot to prove himself in 2019.

Below is the Steelers' first official 53-man depth chart of the 2019 season along with Pittsburgh's projected Week 1 depth chart.

Offense

Ben Roethlisberger will return for his 16th season as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback. Big Ben is coming off a 2018 regular season that saw him that saw him throw for a career high 5,129 passing yards.

Roethlisberger's No. 1 option at receiver this season will be JuJu Smith-Schuster, last year's team MVP after leading the Steelers with 111 receptions for 1,426 yards. He will be complemented on offense by Pro Bowl running back James Conner, who amassed 1,470 all-purpose yards and 13 total touchdowns last season despite missing three games due to injury. Pittsburgh's offense is also expecting significant contributions this season from receiver James Washington and tight end Vance McDonald, among others.

Pittsburgh's offensive line includes three Pro Bowls in center Maurkice Pouncey, right guard David DeCastro and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva.

Defense

T.J. Watt is poised for a breakout season after recording 13 sacks last season, his first year at left outside linebacker. Cam Heyward, the Steelers' defensive captain, is tied with Watt for the team lead with 20 sacks over the past two seasons.

Watt will be flanked this season by rookie inside linebacker Devin Bush, Pittsburgh's first round pick. Bush enjoyed a strong summer while seeing extensive time with the first team defense.

Pittsburgh's defense should be vastly improved with this season, with Terrell Edmunds expected to make a significant jump in his second season. Steven Nelson, one of Pittsburgh's two offseason defensive acquisitions in free agency, gives the Steelers a quality starting corner opposite veteran Joe Haden.

Special teams



Starter Backup Depth K Chris Boswell



P Jordan Berry



LS Kameron Canaday



KR Ryan Switzer JuJu Smith-Schuster Artie Burns PR Ryan Switzer Cam Sutton



Chris Boswell, after having to compete to keep his job this summer, outlasted challenger Matthew Wright during camp and will keep his starting job for the 2019 season. A Pro Bowler in 2017, Boswell is looking to rebound after making just 65 percent of his kicks last season.