It's the eve of the 2021 NFL Draft and various teams across the league are working feverishly to put the finishing touches on their big boards before the festivities kick off Thursday night with the first round. As it relates to the Pittsburgh Steelers and what they may do at No. 24 in that opening round, it would appear that they have narrowed things down to two prospects. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Steelers are expected to target either Najee Harris, running back out of Alabama, or Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins in the first round.

Florio adds that the Arizona Cardinals, who are slated to pick at No. 16 overall, could take Collins off the board before Pittsburgh is on the clock if the top two corners -- Patrick Surtain II and Jaycee Horn -- are already taken along with Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle. If that's the case, the decision for the Steelers becomes a bit easier with Harris being the last man standing of the two. If both are there, however, Collins could get the edge over Harris, per Florio, given the ability to find running backs outside the first round more easily than linebackers like Collins.

That said, CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Chris Trapasso has both Collins and Harris on the board when Pittsburgh is on the clock in his latest mock draft. Under his scenario, the Steelers elect to go with Harris, while Collins falls to No. 26 for the Cleveland Browns.

Both Harris and Collins would fill needs for the Steelers heading into 2021, so it makes sense they'd be key targets on draft night. Collins, a three-down linebacker who can also get after the quarterback off the edge, could fill the shoes of Bud Dupree, who signed with the Tennessee Titans earlier this offseason. Meanwhile, Harris could jump in as the starter in Pittsburgh's backfield after the club let James Conner walk in free agency and sign with the Cardinals. In 2020, Harris was dominant coming out of the Alabama backfield. He finished his final collegiate season with 1,891 yards from scrimmage on 6.4 yards per touch and 30 total touchdowns.