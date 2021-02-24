While no offseason in Pittsburgh is dull, the Steelers' current offseason promises to be one of the most interesting in recent memory. The main story during the infancy of this retooling period is the future of Ben Roethlisberger, who will return to Pittsburgh in 2020 (as confirmed by team president Art Rooney II, albeit under a soon-to-be hammered-out contract that reduces his large cap hit.

As the Roethlisberger situation continues to unfold, it is really just one of several compelling storylines involving the Steelers. Will the team re-sign soon-to-be free agents JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner and Bud Dupree? Can the Steelers bring the third Watt brother -- three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt -- to Pittsburgh? Will Pittsburgh spend its first-round pick on a running back for just the fourth time since 1982? Is the 2021 draft the final one for longtime general manager Kevin Colbert? Those and other pressing questions will be answered over the next several months, as the Steelers try to piece together a roster that is good enough to compete with the Browns, Ravens and Bengals in a competitive AFC North division.

Speaking of the AFC North, the Steelers won the division last season for the fist time since 2017. But after an 11-0 start, injures, dropped passes and a 32nd-ranked rushing attacked all contributed to the Steelers winning just one out of their last four games. In the AFC wild-card round, the Steelers trailed 28-0 before ultimately falling short against the Browns, 48-37. The loss was the final game for longtime Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who joins fellow former center Dermontti Dawson as two of Pittsburgh's best players who did not win a Super Bowl. The Steelers are surely looking to avoid a similar ending in 2021.

This is your one-stop destination for everything involving the Steelers' 2021 offseason. Over the next several months, we'll update this story with all prevalent information regarding the Steelers. Those updates will include schedule announcements, player transactions, draft news, and other relevant information.

Key upcoming dates

Teams have until this date to franchise tag players. The Steelers are not expected to use the franchise tag this season (save CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora's hunch). March 15-17: Legal negotiating window ahead of free agency.

Legal negotiating window ahead of free agency. March 17: The NFL's new league year begins. At 4 p.m. EST, free agents can begin meeting with and signing with new teams.

The NFL's new league year begins. At 4 p.m. EST, free agents can begin meeting with and signing with new teams. April 19: Start of offseason workouts for teams with incumbent coaches.

Start of offseason workouts for teams with incumbent coaches. April 23: Last day of the restricted free agent signing period.

Last day of the restricted free agent signing period. April 28: Last day to match offer sheets for restricted free agents.

Last day to match offer sheets for restricted free agents. April 29-May 1: 2021 NFL Draft.

Unrestricted in-house free agents

OLB Bud Dupree

ILB Avery Williamson

LT Alejandro Villanueva

RT Matt Feiler

CB Mike Hilton

DE Tyson Alualu

OT Zach Banner

DE Cassius Marsh

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

FS Sean Davis

P Jordan Berry

OLB Jayrone Elliott

DT Chris Wormley

FS Jordan Dangerfield

G Danny Isidora

CB Cameron Sutton

RB James Conner

WR Ray-Ray McCloud

OT Jerald Hawkins

QB Joshua Dobbs

S Marcus Allen

OLB Ola Adeniyi

ILB Robert Spillane

C J.C. Hassenauer

Unrestricted free agents signings from other teams

2021 NFL Draft picks

The Steelers currently have seven picks in the draft, including the No. 24 overall pick. Pittsburgh is expected to receive fourth- and six-round compensatory picks, which would give the Steelers nine picks in the draft. Pittsburgh will likely use its first-round pick on either a running back or an offensive linemen, but don't be surprised if the Steelers use their bounty of picks to trade up to select a quarterback.

Rumors, reports and updates

February 23: Ryan Tollner, the agent of Ben Roethlisberger, confirmed to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network that the club indeed wants the quarterback back as its starter for next season. Roethlisberger's camp and the Steelers are committed to bringing down his cap number, which sits at a whopping $41.25 million. Tollner said they are "are happy to creatively adjust his contract to help them build the best team possible." He also noted that Roethlisberger isn't satisfied with how the 2020 season ended and has a fire burning in him to finishing stronger in 2021.

February 12: T.J. Watt begins his public recruitment of older brother J.J. Watt to Pittsburgh. If J.J. signs with the Steelers, he, T.J. and fullback Derek Watt would be the first trio of brothers in NFL history to play on the same team.

February 17: Kevin Colbert, during his annual media offseason meetings with local Pittsburgh reports, did not commit to bringing Ben Roethlisberger back for the 2021 season. Colbert said that there's "a lot of work to be done" as it relates to Roethlisberger's contract. Roethlisberger has publicly stated that he wants to play in 2021 and is willing to restructure his contract in order to help make that happen. With his current contract, Roethlisberger is slated to receive a $15 million roster bonus on March 19.

February 17: Speaking on the "Yinzhers Podcast," JuJu Smith-Schuster said that he "would love to stay with the Steelers," who selected him in the second round in the 2017 draft. The former Pro Bowler and team MVP added that he wants to play with an upper echelon quarterback and for a team that has Super Bowl aspirations. Smith-Schuster also said that he wants to be paid a reasonable price.

February 22: The Steelers reportedly restructured Cam Heyward's contract, creating about $7 million in salary cap space. The perennial Pro Bowl defensive tackle will still receive $10.5 million for the 2021 season, but his roster bonus and base salary were converted into a signing bonus, which created the additional cap space.

February 22: Mike Tomlin leaves the Steelers' facility after testing positive for COVID-19. Tomlin later posted on Twitter that he has had "minimal symptoms and I'm thankful to be in good health. ... I'll be back in the office soon while I continue to work virtually from my home. Thanks for your support and well wishes!"

February 23: Ben Roethlisberger's meeting with Steelers president Art Rooney II "went well," according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. This is the first reported meeting between Roethlisberger and Rooney, who in January told local reporters that they have left the door open for Roethlisberger to return albeit with a restructured contract.