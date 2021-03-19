While no offseason in Pittsburgh is dull, the Steelers' current offseason promises to be one of the most interesting in recent memory. The main story during the infancy of this retooling period was the future of Ben Roethlisberger, who will return to Pittsburgh in 2021 after agreeing to a restructured contract.

And Big Ben will also have one of his key weapons returning as well, with JuJu Smith-Schuster heading back to the Steel City on a team-friendly, one-year, $8M deal. While Roethlisberger and Smith-Schuster are back, there are still several unanswered questions surrounding the 2021 Steelers. Will the team re-sign James Conner. Will Pittsburgh spend its first-round pick on a running back for just the fourth time since 1982? Those and other pressing questions will be answered over the next several months, as the Steelers try to piece together a roster that is good enough to compete with the Browns, Ravens and Bengals in a competitive AFC North division.

Speaking of the AFC North, the Steelers won the division last season for the fist time since 2017. But after an 11-0 start, injures, dropped passes and a 32nd-ranked rushing attacked all contributed to the Steelers winning just one out of their last four games. In the AFC wild-card round, the Steelers trailed 28-0 before ultimately falling short against the Browns, 48-37. The loss was the final game for longtime Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who joins fellow former center Dermontti Dawson as two of Pittsburgh's best players who did not win a Super Bowl. The Steelers are surely looking to avoid a similar ending in 2021.

This is your one-stop destination for everything involving the Steelers' 2021 offseason.

Key upcoming dates

April 19: Start of offseason workouts for teams with incumbent coaches.

Start of offseason workouts for teams with incumbent coaches. April 23: Last day of the restricted free agent signing period.

Last day of the restricted free agent signing period. April 28: Last day to match offer sheets for restricted free agents.

Last day to match offer sheets for restricted free agents. April 29-May 1: 2021 NFL Draft.

Unrestricted in-house free agents

OLB Bud Dupree -- signed with the Titans

ILB Avery Williamson

LT Alejandro Villanueva

RT Matt Feiler -- signed with the Chargers

CB Mike Hilton -- signed with the Bengals

DE Tyson Alualu -- signed with Jaguars

OT Zach Banner -- re-signed with Steelers

DE Cassius Marsh

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster -- re-signed with Steelers

FS Sean Davis

P Jordan Berry

OLB Jayrone Elliott

DT Chris Wormley

FS Jordan Dangerfield

G Danny Isidora

CB Cameron Sutton -- re-signed with Steelers

RB James Conner

WR Ray-Ray McCloud -- re-signed with Steelers

OT Jerald Hawkins

QB Joshua Dobbs

S Marcus Allen -- re-signed with Steelers

OLB Ola Adeniyi

ILB Robert Spillane -- tendered by Steelers

C J.C. Hassenauer -- re-signed with Steelers

Unrestricted free agents signings from other teams

C/G B.J. Finney

2021 NFL Draft picks

The Steelers currently have eight picks in the draft, including the No. 24 overall pick. Pittsburgh received a fourth round compensatory pick on March 10. The team will likely use its first-round pick on either a running back or an offensive linemen, but don't be surprised if the Steelers use their bounty of picks to trade up to select a quarterback.

Rumors, reports and updates

March 19: JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Steelers came to terms on a one-year, $8 million deal. Smith-Schuster reportedly turned down a multiyear offer from the Eagles. The Ravens also made a push to sign the former Pro Bowl receiver.

March 16: The Steelers made a surprising move when they released veteran linebacker Vince Williams. A former sixth-round pick, Williams started in 69 of his 121 regular season games with the Steelers. The move saved the Steelers $4 million in cap space. On the same day the Steelers released Williams, Bud Dupree came to terms with the Titans on a reported five-year, $85 million deal.

March 12: With a week before the start of free agency, the Steelers re-signed receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, linebacker Marcus Allen, and offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer. The team also signed offensive lineman B.J. Finney, who was recently released by the Bengals. Finney spent his first five seasons with the Steelers before signing with the Seahawks last offseason.

March 10: The Steelers received one compensatory pick for the 2021 draft. Pittsburgh was given the 141st pick in the draft.

March 9: Pittsburgh did not place the franchise tag on Bud Dupree. The Steelers have until March 17 to sign Dupree to a longterm deal before he would become an unrestricted free agent.

March 4: Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers have come to terms on a new contract for the 2021 season. The new contract will pay Roethlisberger $14 million for the '21 season, a $5 million payout. The move shaves off more than $15 million on the Steelers' 2021 salary cap.

Feb. 24: After a day of reports, Art Rooney II confirmed that Ben Roethlisberger will be back for his 18th season. Rooney again stressed that the two sides will have to work towards a restructure of Roethlisberger's contract to help the team's salary cap situation.

Feb. 22: Mike Tomlin leaves the Steelers' facility after testing positive for COVID-19. Tomlin later posted on Twitter that he has had "minimal symptoms and I'm thankful to be in good health. ... I'll be back in the office soon while I continue to work virtually from my home. Thanks for your support and well wishes!"

Feb. 22: The Steelers reportedly restructured Cam Heyward's contract, creating about $7 million in salary cap space. The perennial Pro Bowl defensive tackle will still receive $10.5 million for the 2021 season, but his roster bonus and base salary were converted into a signing bonus, which created the additional cap space.