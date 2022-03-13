This is a big offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Along with the pursuit of finding Ben Roethlisberger's possible successor, the Steelers also have to strengthen several areas of their team after a 9-7-1 campaign that ended with a loss to the Chiefs in the wild-card round. Fortunately for Steelers fans, their team has the draft picks and salary cap space to make the necessary moves to compete for an AFC North division title in 2022.

Pittsburgh will look to add to a roster that includes Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, fellow 2021 All-Pro Cameron Heyward, two-time All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pro Bowl receiver Diontae Johnson, former Pro Bowl kicker Chris Boswell, running back Najee Harris, and tight end Pat Freiermuth, among others. These players each played an integral role in the Steelers making the playoffs in 2021 while also extending Mike Tomlin's record of 15 consecutive non-losing seasons to begin his coaching career. These players will have to continue to play at a high level if Tomlin is to reach his 16th non-losing season this upcoming season.

This if your one-stop guide to everything Steelers offseason related. Throughout the next several months, we'll provide up-to-date news, updates and analysis of any notable news regarding the black and gold. Below, we've identified the positions the Steelers most have to address this offseason. Also included below are key offseason dates as well as Pittsburgh's in-house free agents.

Team needs

QB, OL, DL, CB, WR, SS



Quarterback is the position that has generated the most headlines this offseason. Click here if you'd like to read a deep dive on the current state of the Steelers' quarterback situation. While most of it will be sorted out over the next several months, one thing we already know is that Mason Rudolph is the front-runner to be the Steelers' starting quarterback when the season begins. Rudolph will have to beat out two other quarterbacks: Dwayne Haskins and a veteran or rookie.

Dan Moore Jr., Kendrick Green, Kevin Dotson and Zach Banner will be back in the fold on the offensive line next season. Pittsburgh will almost certainly add depth to the unit this offseason during the draft as well as in free agency. The same can be said for their defensive line after the unit allowed the most rushing yards in the NFL in 2021.

Cam Sutton will reprise his role as one of Pittsburgh's two starting cornerbacks, but the Steelers have questions as it relates to who will play opposite Sutton. Joe Haden, who is slated to enter free agency, has said that he would like to end his career in Pittsburgh. Ahkello Witherspoon, who led the Steelers in interceptions this past season, is also expected to enter free agency.

Speaking of in-house free agents, receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud are all expected to test the market. While each player could return to Pittsburgh, the Steelers are expected to add to their receiving corps in free agency and during the draft. Kevin Colbert would surely love to end his 22-year run as the Steelers' general manager by helping select another great wideout.

While he has played well in a complementary role to Fitzpatrick, former first-round pick Terrell Edmunds is also slated to enter free agency. If Edmunds signs elsewhere, this will create a pretty significant need at strong safety.

Key upcoming dates

March 1-7: NFL Scouting Combine from Indianapolis

March 8: Teams have until this date to franchise tag players.



March 16: Free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. EST



April 28-30: 2022 NFL Draft

Unrestricted in-house free agents

S Terrell Edmunds

RG Trai Turner

RT Chukwuma Okorafor

CB Joe Haden

WR Ray-Ray McCloud

WR James Washington

CB Arthur Maulet -- Re-signed to a two-year contract

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

IDL Montravius Adams

TE Eric Ebron

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

EDGE Taco Charlton

C B.J. Finney

RB Kalen Ballage

S Miles Killebrew -- Re-signed to a two-year, $4M contract

QB Josh Dobbs

Reports, rumors and updates