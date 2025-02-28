This is a big offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After ending the 2024 season with five straight losses, the Steelers are hoping to make the necessary moves this offseason to avoid a similar fate in 2025. Pittsburgh's quest to end it's eight-year drought without a playoff win is also ongoing.

While the 2024 season didn't end well, the Steelers do have have good building blocks from a roster standpoint, especially on the offensive line with center Zach Frazier and guard Mason McCormick coming off impressive rookie seasons. Pittsburgh's roster also includes several 2024 Pro Bowlers in guard Isaac Seumalo, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, linebackers Patrick Queen and T.J. Watt, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and special teams standouts Chris Boswell and Miles Killebrew.

Pittsburgh's roster has some talent, but as last year's losing streak showed, it has some obvious room for improvement, especially on the defensive line and at the skill positions. The Steelers also need to figure out their quarterback position; they want to sign either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields before March 12, the official start of free agency.

Here's a breakdown of the Steelers' current salary cap situation, in-house free agents, and current picks for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Salary cap

Pittsburgh currently has an estimated $60.1 million in cap space, the ninth-highest total among NFL teams, according to Over the Cap. The Steelers are expected to be active in free agency, especially when it comes to addressing their two biggest needs: receiver and defensive line.

Pittsburgh will need some of that money to re-sign either Wilson or Fields. The Steelers may also elect to re-sign running back Najee Harris. Pittsburgh met with Harris' representatives at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Steelers will reportedly make him an offer that will pay him roughly $7 million per season.

This isn't the best free agency class, but there are plenty of players that could help shore up some of Pittsburgh's needs.

Keenan Allen, Darius Slayton, Marquise Brown and Amari Cooper are among the soon-to-be free agent wideouts Pittsburgh may try to sign to pair with George Pickens and Calvin Austin III. Pittsburgh could be in the mix to acquire 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel, but that would require the Steelers to give up considerable assets to San Francisco. Davante Adams may also be available if the Jets release him.

Free agent defensive linemen to keep an eye on are B.J. Hill, Javon Kinlaw, Josh Sweat, Dante Fowler and Deatrich Wise Jr. Another possible option is former Steeler Javon Hargrave, who will reportedly be released by the 49ers sometime this offseason. Hargrave has been named to two Pro Bowls and has played in two Super Bowls since leaving Pittsburgh during the 2020 offseason.

Pittsburgh will also surely look to sign veteran offensive linemen that can provide depth and experience behind the team's young starters. One possible option here is 35-year-old Kelvin Beachum, who started his career with Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have four cornerbacks that are set to become free agents, so this is another position that Pittsburgh may target in free agency. D.J. Reed and Charvarius Ward headline the group of soon-to-be free agent cornerbacks.

Steelers free agents

WR Mike Williams

WR Van Jefferson

WR Ben Skowronek

TE MyCole Pruitt

T Dan Moore

S Damontae Kazee

RB Najee Harris

RB Jaylen Warren

QB Justin Fields

QB Kyle Allen

QB Russell Wilson

OLB Elandon Roberts

OLB Jeremiah Moon

LT Calvin Anderson

ILB Tyler Matakevich

G James Daniels

G Nate Herbig

G Max Scharping

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

CB Donte Jackson

CB C.J. Henderon

CB Cameron Sutton

CB James Pierre

C Ryan McCollum

Pittsburgh has already said that it will tender Warren and has kept the door open in terms of re-signing fellow running back Harris. If Harris departs via free agency, expect the Steelers to find his replacement during the draft. But even if Harris comes back, don't be surprised if Pittsburgh uses one of their draft picks on a running back.

When looking at the rest of Pittsburgh's free agents, one would think that the team will make efforts to re-sign Herbig, Jackson, Sutton, Matakevich, Roberts and Jackson. The big question is how much younger do the Steelers want to get on defense, especially in the secondary.

As noted above, the Steelers also need to make a decision regarding their quarterbacks. The team's brass was reportedly split on which quarterback to re-sign between Fields and Wilson. It may ultimately come down to money, as Fields may need a high salary to convince him to sign with the Steelers instead of testing the market for the first time in his career.

Regardless of which quarterback they sign, expect the Steelers to draft another one, probably in the first three rounds.

2025 draft picks

Biggest position needs: WR, DL, CB, ILB, RB, QB

Round 1, 21st overall pick

Round 2, 52nd overall pick

Round 3, 83rd overall pick

Round 4, 122nd overall pick

Round 5, 163rd overall pick

Round 7, 225th overall pick

Round 7, 231st overall pick

Round 7, 247th overall pick

Depth is the projected strength of this draft, which is a good thing for the Steelers, especially if they plan to use one of their top picks on a quarterback.

At the combine, Pittsburgh reportedly set up a meeting with Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, the fourth-ranked quarterback in this year's draft according to CBS Sports' prospect rankings. The 6'3, 206-pound Ewers started his college career at Ohio State before transferring to Texas. Last year, Ewers led the SEC with 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He helped Texas win two games in the College Football Playoff before the Longhorns fell to the eventual national champion Buckeyes in the semi-finals.

Pittsburgh has reportedly had combine meetings with running backs Ashton Jeanty and Ollie Gordon II. Jeanty is projected as a first-round pick, while Gordon is currently slated as a possible third-round pick.

Defensive line is considered a strength of this draft, which is good news for a Steelers team that is looking to re-stock that area of the roster. The Steelers had a combine meeting with Michigan defensive tackle and projected first-round pick Kenneth Grant.

As far as receivers are concerned, a possible mid-round option for Pittsburgh is Ole Miss wideout Tre Harris, who was extremely consistent during his college career. The 6'3, 210-pound Harris averaged 60 receptions for 983 yards and seven touchdowns during his last three seasons in college.

At this point, it appears that the Steelers will select either a cornerback, receiver or a defensive lineman with the 21st overall pick. If they go the cornerback route, the mostly likely candidate is Texas' Jahdae Barron, whose five interceptions last season led the SEC.