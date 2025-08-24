The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't have too many questions regarding their roster entering this year's training camp. That being said, there were a few interesting position battles that played out over the last month. Those position battles have undoubtedly led to several tough decisions for coach Mike Tomlin as he continues the work of constructing Pittsburgh's first 53-man roster for the 2025 season.

While virtually all of the team's starting spots were already solidified, the Steelers have had several backup spots up for grabs. Specifically, Pittsburgh had some compelling position battles at running back, receiver and in the defensive backfield. There was also a compelling position battle at punter.

Now that Pittsburgh has played each of its preseason games, here's a projection for the first Steelers' 53-man roster. While this exercise was relatively easy, there were a few tough decisions and one specific surprise in the form of a former third-round pick who enjoyed a solid training camp and preseason.

Quarterback (3)

Rookie Will Howard would have made the cut if not for him sustaining a hand injury during training camp. Because of that, Howard may start the season on short-term IR, which opens the door for Thompson, who had a very good preseason. Thompson's summer has been so good that some have wondered whether he should be QB2 instead of Rudolph. That simply won't happen, however, given Rudolph's experience in the NFL and more specifically with Pittsburgh.

Running back (4)

Sermon, a former 49ers third-round pick, showed promise during Pittsburgh's first week of training camp. He followed that up with a successful preseason that included two touchdowns and a 30-yard run in Pittsburgh's preseason finale against the Panthers. If he doesn't make the active roster, Sermon's production and versatility should earn him a spot on the practice squad.

"Really just be efficient," Sermon told CBS Sports this summer when asked how he can increase his odds at making the Steelers' roster. "Pass protection, catching the ball, being an efficient runner and playing well on special teams. I feel like I'm a complete player and I can do everything. As long as I'm playing at a high level consistently, I feel like I'll be fine."

Receiver (6)

Austin's current injury could lead to him starting the season on short-term IR. If that happens, his spot on the active roster could temporarily be filled by Ke'Shawn Williams, who caught four passes for 86 yards and a touchdown during the preseason. Wilson and Miller have been impressive this summer while developing quick rapports with Rodgers. The unit could still use another proven weapon, though. Look for the Steelers to possibly address this need before Week 1.

Tight end (4)

Few teams will utilize this position this year more than the Steelers, hence Pittsburgh having four tight ends on the active roster. Freiermuth and Smith will get the bulk of the targets here, but the 6-foot-7 Washington might be a consistent red zone threat this season after being a frequent target of Rodgers this summer. Heyward is a Swiss Army knife whose full potential has yet to be unlocked as he enters his fourth season.

Offensive line (9)

While he was injured during the early portions of camp, the noticeably slimmer Jones showed considerable growth at left tackle (his new position this season) once he got healthy. Seumalu, a fellow former first-round pick who is replacing Jones at right tackle, also showed his potential after an injury wiped out virtually all of his rookie season in 2024. Frazier, despite an up and down summer, has earned consistent praise from Rodgers.

Defensive line (6)

Despite suffering a knee sprain during Pittsburgh's preseason finale, the Steelers have no intention of putting Harmon on IR as it's possible that he may only miss one regular season game. Harmon looked the part of a first-round pick this summer prior to getting injured. Black, another promising rookie on Pittsburgh's defensive line, had two sacks in Pittsburgh's win over the Panthers.

Inside linebacker (5)

It'll be interesting to see which of the Steelers' inside linebackers make the cut behind starters Wilson and Queen. Holcomb appears to have all but clinched a spot on the roster after playing well this summer after overcoming a very serious knee injury that sidelined him for the second half of the 2023 season and the entire 2024 campaign. While Harrison's coverage skills are lacking, his prowess as a run-stuffer is probably enough to keep him on the active roster. The final spot here goes to Bruener an undrafted rookie (and the son of former Steelers tight end Mark Bruener) who led the team in tackles this preseason. Breuner edged out veteran Mark Robinson for the final spot.

Outside linebacker (4)

This was by far the easiest position to predict. Watt and Highsmith have started together since 2020 and have become one of the NFL's premier pass rushing duos. Herbig showed last season that he is one of the league's top reserve pass rushers after recording 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Sawyer, fresh off of helping lead Ohio State to a national title, has shown considerable promise over the course of the summer.

Cornerback (5)

The writing may be on the wall for Beanie Bishop Jr., the Steelers' second-year corner who didn't play against Carolina. Bishop might make the roster, however, if the Steelers want more depth at cornerback and if Cory Trice Jr. (who is also competing for a roster spot) starts the season on IR.

Ramsey is still considered a cornerback despite the fact that he is expected to be Pittsburgh's starting free safety when the team is in its base defense. As you can see, the Steelers have a formidable starting trio at cornerback in Ramsey, Slay and Porter.

Safety (4)

If he doesn't make the active roster, you can all but bank on Sebastian Castro getting signed to the practice squad. An undrafted rookie out of Iowa, Castro showed throughout the summer that he is a legitimate NFL player who can make an impact on defense and well as on special teams.

Specialists (3)

Chris Boswell (kicker)

Cameron Johnston (punter)

Christian Kuntz (long snapper)

Johnston edges out Corliss Waitman, who replaced Johnston last year after he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1. Johnston not only made it back in time for offseason workouts, he showed no signs of decline following last year's injury.