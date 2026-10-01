Aaron Rodgers has set plenty of NFL records during his 22-year career, and if he plays well against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night, he could soon be adding another one to his résumé.

The Steelers quarterback has faced the Browns five times in his career, and in those games, not only has he gone 4-1, but he's also thrown 11 touchdown passes compared to ZERO interceptions. That's tied for the third-most TD passes that any quarterback has ever thrown against an opponent without throwing an interception. There are only two names above him on the list — Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes — and he could pass them both with a big game in Cleveland.

Let's check out the full list.

Player Opponent TD-INT ratio T-1. Patrick Mahomes Steelers 12-0 T-1. Tom Brady Raiders 12-0 T-3. Aaron Rodgers Browns 11-0 T-3. Drew Bledsoe Cardinals 11-0

As you can see, if Rodgers can throw at least two touchdown passes against the Browns without throwing an interception, then he'll set the NFL record.

Although it's certainly possible Rodgers could get to 13, it's not a lock. The last time he faced the Browns last December, he threw zero touchdowns in a 13-6 loss in Week 17. That being said, Rodgers did throw two touchdown passes in his first meeting with the Browns last year, so it's certainly not out of the question.

If Rodgers ends up setting the record, he'll have a chance to add to the mark in Week 8 when the Steelers face the Browns again, which will potentially give him a chance to put some distance between the current leaders. The Chiefs aren't scheduled to play the Steelers this year, so Mahomes won't be able to add to his total in 2026. Kansas City will face Pittsburgh in 2027, so Mahomes will eventually get a chance to add to his record (or a chance to move past Rodgers if the Steelers QB tops him).

Even if Rodgers does break the record, there's no guarantee he'll hold onto it. Either Mahomes could pass him, or Rodgers could throw an interception in his next game with the Browns, which would move him off the list.

The fact that Tom Brady is on the list against the Raiders is kind of ironic. He figuratively owned them with a 5-1 record against them while he was playing, and now he actually owns a piece of the team in retirement.

The biggest surprise on this list might be the fact that Drew Bledsoe played so well against the Arizona Cardinals. Bledsoe faced the Cardinals five times in his career, and he went a perfect 5-0 (Mahomes has gone 3-0 against the Steelers).

As for Rodgers, the Steelers would love to see him play well on Thursday night. Not only would a win give Pittsburgh at least a tie for first place in the AFC North heading into Week 5, but it would also end an ugly 46-year streak for the Steelers. Since 1980, the Steelers have gone 0-9 in Thursday night divisional road games.