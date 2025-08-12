Aaron Rodgers is set to begin a new chapter with the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. While the veteran quarterback is ready for a new challenge, he isn't quite as thrilled about the task of finding a new helmet.

Rodgers wore the Schutt Air XP Pro Q11 LTD helmet throughout the 2024 season, but that helmet has been banned by the NFL after not meeting new safety standards that were implemented. As a result, Rodgers has been wearing a Schutt Air XP Pro VTD II throughout training camp, but he isn't exactly a fan.

"It looks like a damn spaceship out there," Rodgers said Tuesday, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor.. "We got to change it. The face mask doesn't fit the helmet because that's an old face mask, obviously just like I'm old, but we're trying to find the right helmet right now."

During Pittsburgh's minicamp, Rodgers had previously made it clear that he wasn't happy about the NFL's decision to ban his old helmet.

"I can't stand the helmet," Rodgers said. "I've worn a Schutt for 20 years and somehow it finally didn't pass the safety standard."

Rodgers signed a one-year, $13.6 million contract with the Steelers earlier this offseason. The star quarterback spent each of the last two seasons as a member of the New York Jets after being with the Green Bay Packers for the first 18 seasons of his career. Over 17 games last season, the 41-year-old completed 63.0% of his passes for 3,897 yards to go along with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Steelers have struggled to find consistent production at the quarterback position since future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger retired at the end of the 2021 season. After former first-round pick Kenny Pickett lasted just two seasons in Pittsburgh, the franchise utilized both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson under center in 2024, but both quarterbacks left in free agency this past offseason.