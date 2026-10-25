Aaron Rodgers has been making history all season, and that continued Sunday in the NFL's first-ever game in Paris.

Rodgers became the first quarterback to play in an international game in a different country three straight years. Last year, Rodgers led the Steelers to a win in the first NFL game played in Ireland. In 2024, Rodgers was with the Jets when New York fell to the Vikings in London.

Rodgers' second piece of history took place on Pittsburgh's third drive, when he passed Peyton Manning into sole possession of third place on the NFL's all-time regular season passing touchdown list. Rodgers passed Manning on the career touchdown pass list during the Steelers' Week 5 win over the Colts.

The record-setting touchdown pass -- the 540th of his career -- was a four-yard completion to Darnell Washington, Pittsburgh's massive tight end who has become a Rodgers favorite.

The 42-year-old, four-time league MVP has been enjoying a successful season with the Steelers, who are in pursuit of their 23rd consecutive non-losing season. He recently became the first Steelers quarterback since Terry Bradshaw to throw three touchdown passes in three straight games. Rodgers has also thrown multiple touchdown passes in four straight games for the first time since 2022, his final season with the Packers.

Earlier this season, Rodgers passed former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for fifth all-time in regular season wins by a starting quarterback. Barring injury, he should pass Drew Brees for fourth all-time by season's end.