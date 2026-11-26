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🦃 Five things to know this weekend

🏈 Do not miss this: NFL Week 12 picks

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When it comes to Thanksgiving, it's all about family, food and football. We've got a loaded slate of games this week, and that gets started on Thursday.

Of course, that means our own Pete Prisco has submitted his Week 12 picks, and we'll start with Turkey Day. Perhaps I'm biased — or maybe I'm just a good company man — but the best Thanksgiving game airs on CBS when the Bears and Lions battle for NFC North supremacy.

Not only does Prisco foresee a high-scoring affair, but he also thinks the Lions will pull it out in front of a frenzied crowd at home.

Prisco: "This should be an offensive show. Both teams can score, even if Chicago hasn't been great on offense the past two games. On this fast track, look out. The Bears defense has played well since getting Jeffrey Simmons in a trade, but they won't stop the Lions here. Look for a lot of points with the home team getting the victory on Thanksgiving. Pick: Lions 31, Bears 27."

You can check out all of Prisco's picks here, but he's not the only one who predicted the score of each game. Our own John Breech did the same thing, and he is forecasting a lot of one-score games:

Giants 23, Colts 16

23, 16 Jets 20, Dolphins 13

20, 13 Vikings 20, Falcons 17

20, 17 Patriots 23, Chargers 20

Here is everything else you need for the NFL weekend ahead:

🏈 Previewing rivalry week in CFB

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The final week of the college football regular season is upon us, but that's OK because this sport saves the best for last. Not only is it rivalry week, but stakes are high with conference championship and College Football Playoff spots on the line.

So, which underdogs will rise up and destroy their bitter rivals' hopes and dreams? That's what our own Shehan Jeyarajah tried to predict with his rivalry week spoiler rankings. The most bitter and storied rivalry of the weekend might be The Game between Michigan and Ohio State. Do the Wolverines have what it takes to crush the Buckeyes' spirits? They just might.

Jeyarajah: "This has to be the worst vibes around a Michigan-Ohio State game in generations, if not all of recorded history. The 2026 version marks the first time both teams come into the game with four losses in 60 years. Both coaching staffs are firmly on the hot seat. With both programs reeling, an upset is certainly on the table. Upset score: 8/10"

It should be pretty telling that even Urban Meyer has concerns about the Ohio State program ahead of The Game.

What if we get more than one or two upsets? What if chaos reigns supreme once again? Well, our own Brad Crawford broke down rivalry week chaos scenarios that could scramble the College Football Playoff picture.

As we gear up for what should be a wild and crazy weekend of college football, here is everything you need to know:

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching this weekend

Thursday

🏀 No. 22 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Notre Dame (W), 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2

🏈 Bears at Lions, 1 p.m. on CBS

🏀 No. 9 Tennessee vs. Iowa State (M), 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 17 Miami vs. Michigan (M), 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏈 Eagles at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Arkansas at No. 11 Michigan State (M), 4:30 p.m. on CBS

🏀 Utah State vs. No. 18 USC (M), 4:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 SMU vs. No. 20 LSU (M), 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏈 TCU at No. 11 Texas Tech, 8 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Chiefs at Bills, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

🏀 No. 25 Louisville vs. No. 13 St. John's (M), 9 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 No. 5 Texas Tech vs. Oregon (M), 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Friday

🏀 No. 2 Virginia vs. Xavier (M), 11 a.m. on ESPN2

🏈 No. 25 Nebraska at No. 11 Iowa, noon on CBS

🏈 Mississippi State at No. 22 Ole Miss, noon on ABC

🏈 Broncos at Steelers, 3 p.m. on Prime Video

⚽ Chelsea at Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m. on USA Network

🏈 No. 20 Florida at Florida State, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

🏀 Villanova at No. 12 Kansas (M), 5 p.m. on ESPN2

🏒 Rangers at Blackhawks, 5:30 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Heat at Knicks, 7 p.m. on Prime Video

🏈 No. 3 Texas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

🏒 Penguins at Sabres, 8 p.m. on TNT

⚽ Inter Miami at Crew, 8 p.m. on FS1

🏈 West Virginia at No. 2 Utah, 9 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Lakers at Spurs, 9:30 p.m. on Prime Video

⚽ Whitecaps at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. on Fox

Saturday

⚽ Coventry City at Leeds United, 10 a.m. on USA Network

🏈 Michigan at No. 21 Ohio State, noon on Fox

🏈 No. 19 Louisville at Kentucky, noon on ESPN2

⚽ Aston Villa at Ipswich Town, 12:30 p.m. on USA Network

🏈 Georgia Tech at No. 1 Georgia, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 Duke at No. 8 Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 No. 15 USC at No. 9 UCLA, 3:30 p.m. on CBS

🏈 No. 17 Oklahoma at No. 23 Missouri, 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

🏈 No. 5 Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 5 Duke vs. No. 7 UConn (W), 7 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Auburn at No. 6 Alabama, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 No. 24 Washington at No. 12 Oregon, 7:30 p.m. on NBC

🏈 Arizona State at No. 16 Arizona, 9 p.m. on Fox

Sunday

⚽ Manchester City at Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. on USA Network

🏈 Saints at Bengals, 1 p.m. on CBS

🏈 Giants at Colts, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Jets at Dolphins, 1 p.m. on CBS

🏈 Falcons at Vikings, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Titans at Jaguars, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Ravens at Texans, 1 p.m. on CBS

🏈 Patriots at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

🏈 Commanders at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Seahawks at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Raiders at Browns, 8:20 p.m. on NBC