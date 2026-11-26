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🦃 Five things to know this weekend
- Aaron Rodgers took a blowtorch to Mike McCarthy after his benching. Well, that escalated quickly. The Steelers benched Rodgers on Tuesday night, and he went full heel on Wednesday afternoon. In the wake of his benching, Rodgers unloaded on McCarthy — accusing him of everything from sleeping in meetings to neglecting his defensive players. McCarthy tried to be diplomatic in his response, but the tension was evident. Based on the reaction from some Steelers players, Rodgers wasn't just blowing smoke. Oh, and it probably goes without saying, but the Steelers have released Rodgers. Here is where Rodgers could go next if he wants to keep playing.
- The Rams ran all over the Packers in L.A. It was a great night for the big boys on the Rams' offensive line. They paved the way for Blake Corum as he rushed for 184 yards and a touchdown. That dominant running game led to a 26-13 win for a Los Angeles squad beset by injuries. This loss didn't help the Packers' playoff hopes, which weren't even great coming into the game.
- Brandon Aiyuk has signed with the Commanders. Just days after his release from the 49ers, Aiyuk has found a new home, even if it isn't on an active roster. The Commanders have signed the veteran receiver to their practice squad. It remains to be seen what kind of impact Aiyuk will have, but he has the talent to be a nice weapon for the Washington offense. The Commanders need as much help as they can get with Terry McLaurin out for the season.
- Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks are making their move. The Knicks didn't get off to the hottest start in their title defense, but they seem to be turning a corner now. Towns is a big reason for that, and he's been a monster on the boards with 13.9 rebounds per game. Because of that, New York has surged to No. 6 in our NBA Power Rankings. The only question that remains for Towns is whether he will be in a Knicks uniform after this season.
- The Wild are giving thanks for Quinn Hughes amid a hot start. If any NHL team is grateful this Thanksgiving, it's the Wild. Minnesota is on track to run away with the Central Division, and Hughes is a major reason why. He's putting up numbers we haven't seen from a defenseman since the 1980s, and as a result, Minnesota holds steady near the top of our latest NHL Power Rankings. The Blackhawks, on the other hand, aren't quite as thankful.
🏈 Do not miss this: NFL Week 12 picks
When it comes to Thanksgiving, it's all about family, food and football. We've got a loaded slate of games this week, and that gets started on Thursday.
Of course, that means our own Pete Prisco has submitted his Week 12 picks, and we'll start with Turkey Day. Perhaps I'm biased — or maybe I'm just a good company man — but the best Thanksgiving game airs on CBS when the Bears and Lions battle for NFC North supremacy.
Not only does Prisco foresee a high-scoring affair, but he also thinks the Lions will pull it out in front of a frenzied crowd at home.
- Prisco: "This should be an offensive show. Both teams can score, even if Chicago hasn't been great on offense the past two games. On this fast track, look out. The Bears defense has played well since getting Jeffrey Simmons in a trade, but they won't stop the Lions here. Look for a lot of points with the home team getting the victory on Thanksgiving. Pick: Lions 31, Bears 27."
You can check out all of Prisco's picks here, but he's not the only one who predicted the score of each game. Our own John Breech did the same thing, and he is forecasting a lot of one-score games:
- Giants 23, Colts 16
- Jets 20, Dolphins 13
- Vikings 20, Falcons 17
- Patriots 23, Chargers 20
Here is everything else you need for the NFL weekend ahead:
- Expert picks against the spread for every Thanksgiving and Black Friday game.
- Stay up to date with all the latest Week 12 injury news with our updated tracker.
- There's a new No. 1 in our latest QB Power Rankings.
- Ranking the 10 most memorable halftime shows on Thanksgiving.
- Don't forget to set your fantasy lineup: Use our Start 'Em and Sit 'Em column to crush your opponents.
🏈 Previewing rivalry week in CFB
The final week of the college football regular season is upon us, but that's OK because this sport saves the best for last. Not only is it rivalry week, but stakes are high with conference championship and College Football Playoff spots on the line.
So, which underdogs will rise up and destroy their bitter rivals' hopes and dreams? That's what our own Shehan Jeyarajah tried to predict with his rivalry week spoiler rankings. The most bitter and storied rivalry of the weekend might be The Game between Michigan and Ohio State. Do the Wolverines have what it takes to crush the Buckeyes' spirits? They just might.
- Jeyarajah: "This has to be the worst vibes around a Michigan-Ohio State game in generations, if not all of recorded history. The 2026 version marks the first time both teams come into the game with four losses in 60 years. Both coaching staffs are firmly on the hot seat. With both programs reeling, an upset is certainly on the table. Upset score: 8/10"
It should be pretty telling that even Urban Meyer has concerns about the Ohio State program ahead of The Game.
What if we get more than one or two upsets? What if chaos reigns supreme once again? Well, our own Brad Crawford broke down rivalry week chaos scenarios that could scramble the College Football Playoff picture.
As we gear up for what should be a wild and crazy weekend of college football, here is everything you need to know:
- Richard Johnson gives us the absolute latest intel on the coaching carousel with Black Sunday looming.
- Chris Hummer and Brad Crawford have logged against-the-spread picks for Week 13's biggest games.
- We track clinching scenarios for every FBS conference championship game.
- Devon Dampier just keeps climbing in our CFB QB Power Rankings.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- South Carolina holds down the top spot in our Women's CBB Power Rankings after another big win.
- As the world watches the SEC vs. LSU drama, Nate Oats has weighed in on eligibility cases.
- Oklahoma State has extended coach Eric Morris after a dramatic turnaround.
- The sons of LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony are among the next wave of college basketball standouts.
- MLB rumors: Kevin Gausman has found a new home with the Tigers.
- Yaxel Lendeborg is setting the curve in our NBA rookie report cards.
- Real Madrid has claimed the top spot in our latest UCL Power Rankings.
📺 What we're watching this weekend
Thursday
🏀 No. 22 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Notre Dame (W), 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2
🏈 Bears at Lions, 1 p.m. on CBS
🏀 No. 9 Tennessee vs. Iowa State (M), 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 No. 17 Miami vs. Michigan (M), 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2
🏈 Eagles at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. on Fox
🏀 Arkansas at No. 11 Michigan State (M), 4:30 p.m. on CBS
🏀 Utah State vs. No. 18 USC (M), 4:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
🏀 SMU vs. No. 20 LSU (M), 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
🏈 TCU at No. 11 Texas Tech, 8 p.m. on ESPN
🏈 Chiefs at Bills, 8:20 p.m. on NBC
🏀 No. 25 Louisville vs. No. 13 St. John's (M), 9 p.m. on ESPN2
🏀 No. 5 Texas Tech vs. Oregon (M), 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Friday
🏀 No. 2 Virginia vs. Xavier (M), 11 a.m. on ESPN2
🏈 No. 25 Nebraska at No. 11 Iowa, noon on CBS
🏈 Mississippi State at No. 22 Ole Miss, noon on ABC
🏈 Broncos at Steelers, 3 p.m. on Prime Video
⚽ Chelsea at Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m. on USA Network
🏈 No. 20 Florida at Florida State, 3:30 p.m. on ABC
🏀 Villanova at No. 12 Kansas (M), 5 p.m. on ESPN2
🏒 Rangers at Blackhawks, 5:30 p.m. on TNT
🏀 Heat at Knicks, 7 p.m. on Prime Video
🏈 No. 3 Texas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. on ABC
🏒 Penguins at Sabres, 8 p.m. on TNT
⚽ Inter Miami at Crew, 8 p.m. on FS1
🏈 West Virginia at No. 2 Utah, 9 p.m. on Fox
🏀 Lakers at Spurs, 9:30 p.m. on Prime Video
⚽ Whitecaps at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. on Fox
Saturday
⚽ Coventry City at Leeds United, 10 a.m. on USA Network
🏈 Michigan at No. 21 Ohio State, noon on Fox
🏈 No. 19 Louisville at Kentucky, noon on ESPN2
⚽ Aston Villa at Ipswich Town, 12:30 p.m. on USA Network
🏈 Georgia Tech at No. 1 Georgia, 3:30 p.m. on ABC
🏈 Duke at No. 8 Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
🏈 No. 15 USC at No. 9 UCLA, 3:30 p.m. on CBS
🏈 No. 17 Oklahoma at No. 23 Missouri, 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network
🏈 No. 5 Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 No. 5 Duke vs. No. 7 UConn (W), 7 p.m. on Fox
🏈 Auburn at No. 6 Alabama, 7:30 p.m. on ABC
🏈 No. 24 Washington at No. 12 Oregon, 7:30 p.m. on NBC
🏈 Arizona State at No. 16 Arizona, 9 p.m. on Fox
Sunday
⚽ Manchester City at Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. on USA Network
🏈 Saints at Bengals, 1 p.m. on CBS
🏈 Giants at Colts, 1 p.m. on Fox
🏈 Jets at Dolphins, 1 p.m. on CBS
🏈 Falcons at Vikings, 1 p.m. on Fox
🏈 Titans at Jaguars, 1 p.m. on Fox
🏈 Ravens at Texans, 1 p.m. on CBS
🏈 Patriots at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
🏈 Commanders at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
🏈 Seahawks at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
🏈 Raiders at Browns, 8:20 p.m. on NBC