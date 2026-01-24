Aaron Rodgers is reportedly open to returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2026 season and after the franchise's plan to hire Mike McCarthy as their next coach, that possibility could come to fruition.

Rodgers, 42, threw for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns this season, leading the Steelers to their first AFC North division title in five years after going 10-6 at Pittsburgh's starter. He battled through a disappointing performance during a wild-card loss to the Houston Texans and did not detail his future plans in the aftermath, instead offering support to the outgoing Mike Tomlin, who stepped down after 19 seasons following the loss.

Rodgers signed a one-year deal with the Steelers ahead of the 2025 season and many have wondered if retirement is next -- especially on the heels of Tomlin stepping down. Could the presence of McCarthy change things?

McCarthy went 125-77 with the Green Bay Packers with Rodgers as his primary quarterback and then had five-year stint coaching the Dallas Cowboys that ended in 2024. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said this week that Rodgers has a great deal of respect for McCarthy and their relationship could result in a reunion in Pittsburgh.

"I do believe that if Aaron Rodgers were coming back to play for one coach in 2026, it would be Mike McCarthy," Pelissero said Friday on "The Rich Eisen Show."

Pelissero reiterated his previous point Saturday afternoon after reports of Pittsburgh closing in on McCarthy began to circulate.

"To be clear: The Steelers aren't hiring Mike McCarthy to lure Aaron Rodgers back for another season," Pelissero wrote on X, "but if there's one coach besides Mike Tomlin that Rodgers would consider playing for, it's McCarthy, who helped mold Rodgers into a four-time NFL MVP in Green Bay."

Rodgers had previously alluded to 2025 being his final season, citing his one-year deal. Rodgers said the playoff loss to the Texans would not impact his decision. Steelers owner Art Rooney II acknowledged Tomlin's decision to step away would likely affect Rodgers' future.

"I'm not going to make any emotional decisions at this point," Rodgers said earlier this month. "It was such a fun year. Been a great year overall in my life, and this has been a really good part of that, coming here and being a part of this team. It's disappointing to be sitting here with the season over."

Many former franchise greats have been vocal during Pittsburgh's early search, including ex-Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger, who said this week he would welcome the hiring of McCarthy and likes the idea of Rodgers potentially coming back for 2026.

After being defensive-minded under Tomlin since 2007, Roethlisberger's one request was for the Steelers to make an offense-first hire this time around.

"Mike McCarthy is an offensive veteran coach with Pittsburgh ties, he understands the Steeler way, what it means to be a Steeler and the Rooney family and how it works," Roethlisberger said Tuesday on his podcast. "Lot of respect for him. He could bring a younger coordinator or whatever to help. The potential downside for that is how long would he keep coaching for? I don't know. "The potential positive side of coming in here would be the potential of Aaron Rodgers coming back. They have a relationship together. I assume it's good enough. They won a Super Bowl together. You could bring his offense in. Aaron would know the offense and feel super comfortable in an offense he knows."

Rodgers is a 10-time Pro Bowler, a four-time NFL MVP and won Super Bowl XLV with the Packers under McCarthy's direction.