While he has acknowledged that this may very well be his last ride, Aaron Rodgers has not ruled out playing beyond the 2025 season.

Rodgers, 41, offered a glimpse into his thinking regarding his future in the NFL when Steelers teammate DK Metcalf was recently asked about what people can expect out of Pittsburgh's team in 2025. Metcalf and Rodgers were part of a busy offseason for the Steelers that also included the acquisitions of fellow Pro Bowlers Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay along with promising rookies such as first-round pick Derrick Harmon, running back Kaleb Johnson, defensive tackle Yahya Black and outside linebacker Jack Sawyer.

"I think we're gonna do some special things this year. Looking forward to it," Metcalf said on teammate Cam Heyward's podcast before smiling and turning in Rodgers' direction. "And you know, maybe we can run it back."

"Maybe," a smiling Rodgers said in response.

Given that back and forth, it's clear Metcalf has already begun lobbying Rodgers to play beyond the 2025 season. And, based on Rodgers' response to Metcalf's comment, it's clear he is keeping an open mind when it comes to his future in Pittsburgh.

At the same time, Rodgers himself has said that he going into his first season in Pittsburgh with the idea that it could be last of a career that will end up immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Rodgers (who signed a one-year deal with the team just before the start of minicamp) has fully embraced every aspect of being a Steeler during his initial months with the team, which included living in a dorm during Pittsburgh's month long training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

Rodgers has specifically embraced being a mentor to his young teammates, especially the ones on the offensive side of the ball. The four-time league MVP shared an example of his leadership and how it was quickly embraced by the Steelers' offensive line. Rodgers felt compelled to say something to the group after he didn't see anyone come to fellow quarterback Skylar Thompson's aid after he was knocked to the ground.

"I walked out there, like, 'What the hell just happened?'" he said. "I told the line, 'Don't you ever let that happen again.' I said, 'We gotta protect each other. You guys are the policemen out there on the field. You're the big brothers out there. You protect everybody, from DK to me to whoever's in there at quarterback, whoever's in their at running back. I don't care if it's preseason practice, whatever, you gotta protect them.'

"And the next time something happened, about a week later, what happened? Zach [Frazier] was in there. Pat [Freiermuth] was in there. Mason [McCormick] is in there. And then I saw Troy [Fautanu] going in there, and then Spencer [Anderson], and I was like, 'That's what it looks like.' And I'm not talking about instigating fights. I'm just talking about backing your brothers up so they know on the field, don't f--- with us. There's something powerful to that."

While it's still early, it's safe to say that Rodgers and the Steelers are off to a ideal start, well enough that Rodgers is keeping an open mind about a possible second season in Pittsburgh.

"I'm having a blast," Rodgers said about his initial months as a Steeler while comparing it to his experience with the Packers. "When you're at an organization that has a history of winning, it's just a different feel. It's a way different feel. ... You just feel that there's a way to conduct yourself, to honor the greats that played before you."