While he hasn't made a definitive decision on when he will retire, Aaron Rodgers wants to finish his career with the Packers whenever that time comes.

Rodgers shared those aspirations ahead of Sunday night's game between the Steelers and the Packers. It'll be Rodgers' first game against the team he enjoyed a significant amount of success with across 18 seasons.

"Feel so good about my time there because damn near everything great in my life is because of my football career," Rodgers said in a Zoom call with Packers reporters. "And my football career starts, and will end one day, with Green Bay. So got a lot of love for all those memories."

Rodgers has waxed poetically about the Packers in the lead up to Sunday night's prime time matchup between two first-place teams. He made it clear that he harbors no ill will towards Green Bay while stressing that Sunday "is not a revenge game for me."

"Absence makes the heart grow fonder," Rodgers said. "I have a lot of great memories from my time there. There lot of great interactions with fans over the years. You know, living in Green Bay, living in Suamico, living in Hobart, going to Chives, being out and about, seeing people at the Piggly Wiggly and I'm shopping for groceries.

"I grew up there. I spent 18 years there, from (age) 21 to 39. So I'm thankful for my time there."

In terms of ending his career with the Packers, Rodgers likely means from a ceremonial standpoint.

It's become commonplace for accomplished athletes such as Rodgers to sign a one-day contract to retire with the team they enjoyed the bulk of their professional success with. It appears that Rodgers wants to end his career in a similar fashion.

Before that can happen, though, Rodgers has more football to play and more records to chase, like possibly becoming only the fifth quarterback in NFL history to defeat each of the NFL's 32 teams. He can do that by defeating his former team on Sunday night.