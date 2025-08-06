Aaron Rodgers offered some constructive criticism for one of his young teammates ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers' most recent training camp practice. When asked about Roman Wilson, the Steelers' second-year receiver who barely played during his rookie season, the veteran quarterback pointed to one thing that may be preventing the young wideout from reaching a higher gear.

"I gotta get Ro out of his head a little bit," Rodgers said, per 93.7 The Fan. "I think he's such a good kid. He cares so much, whether it's my approval or if he's doing it right. He's just gotta trust himself, because he's so damn talented.

"The more you can play free and not think out there, the better he's gonna play," he continued. "The more he can just trust what he's got, and then just go out there and react, the better he can play."

It's easy to understand why Wilson might be in his own head. The former third-round pick and former Michigan standout is surely eager to show that he can be a solid pro after his rookie season was derailed by an injury sustained during training camp. That, in addition to the fact that Wilson is undoubtedly trying to make a good impression on his new (and future Hall of Fame) quarterback, it's conceivable to think that Rodgers is spot-on in his assessment of his young teammate.

While some could convey Rodgers' comments as a negative, they are actually anything but. Rodgers wouldn't have said those things publicly if he didn't have confidence in Wilson and his ability to make an impact on Pittsburgh's offense this season. Rodgers essentially said that Wilson may be trying too hard to make a good impression, and that his game could really take off if he thinks less while letting his instincts do the work.

Rodgers' comments is also an example of the leadership he is providing to an otherwise very young offense. That, along with his obvious physical tools, was one of the things that compelled Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to pursue Rodgers this offseason.

Regarding their on-field chemistry, it appears that Rodgers and Wilson are starting to find their rhythm. On Tuesday, the two connected on an impressive touchdown that saw Wilson dive to make the catch.

"Just trying to be open at all times," Wilson said afterward, via The Athletic. "I want him to want to use me. I want to be that guy."