If Aaron Rodgers feels a certain way about facing his former team, he hasn't shared those feelings with his teammates as the Steelers prepare to face the Jets in Sunday's regular-season opener.

While he has been lauded for his openness with the media since coming to Pittsburgh, Rodgers quickly made it clear Wednesday that he has no plans to share his inner thoughts on facing the Jets for the first time since they unceremoniously released him after just two seasons.

"I'm not going to tell you that," Rodgers said in response to a question about how often he keeps touch with members of his former employer.

Rodgers didn't take the bait moments later when he asked if there is any added significance to Sunday's game given the opponent.

"It's Week 1," Rodgers said.

Rodgers has taken a similar approach within the Steelers' facility regarding Sunday's game. While he is undoubtedly motivated to beat his former team (Rodgers has thrived throughout his career on proving those who doubt him wrong), the 21-year-veteran is keeping those thoughts to himself.

"He makes it seem like another game," tight end Pat Freiermuth said. "I think it's cool for us, being able to put it in our minds that it's just another game. Obviously, we want to win it for him, but I don't think he's lived off that we're going back to his old stomping grounds. I think he just wants to go out there, compete and have fun."

"I don't think his former team has anything to do with it," wideout DK Metcalf said when asked about Rodgers' excitement for Sunday's game. "I think he just loves the game of football and he's ready to go out there and put a good product on the field. I know there's kind of a bad taste left in his mouth from the previous year. He just wants to go out there and win as many games as he can."

While he didn't want to discuss it Wednesday, Rodgers did recently open up when he was asked what message he would give to Jets fans regarding his brief time with the team. Rodgers, who played his first 18 years in Green Bay before joining the Jets two years ago, only played one full season in New York after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1 of the 2023 season. Rodgers' stats were OK last year, but the Jets decided to blow things up during and following what was a highly-disappointing 5-12 season.

"I really embraced my time there and put as much as myself into it as I possibly could," Rodgers said on Adam Schein's radio show. "I really wanted to win there. I really did. I have a lot of appreciation for the special moments. There weren't a ton of them, but you know, one of the coolest moments, unfortunately, four plays later, was all taken away. But running down that field. It was a special night, and even though it ended very shortly thereafter, that'll always be kind of a special snapshot.

"I wish it had gone differently up there, for sure. But, you know, I put all I had into it. I mean, tore my Achilles and battled my ass to come back to practice to inspire the guys and hoped to come back. You know, I put a lot into it, and I'm sorry it didn't work out, but I'm thankful for the couple special moments that were had."

In terms of his readiness for Sunday, Rodgers -- who didn't play in the preseason -- said he is confident in his ability to lead Pittsburgh's offense for the first time in a game setting. Sans Pittsburgh's recent practice scrimmage against the Buccaneers, Sunday will be Rodgers' first time taking live reps against an opponent, who in this case will be his former team.

"I've been playing for 20 years," Rodgers said. "I know how to execute in a game situation."