Teammates for three seasons, Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre now stand side-by-side in the NFL record book after Rodgers tied Favre for most career touchdown passes. Rodgers and Favre both have 508 career touchdown passes and are tied for the fourth-most in NFL history.

Rodgers tied Favre on a nine-yard pass to DK Metcalf with 1:09 remaining in the first half of Sunday's game against the visiting Seahawks. The score gave Pittsburgh a 14-7 lead.

Favre, who was teammates with Rodgers from 2005-07, held the NFL record for touchdown passes at the time of his retirement. A 2016 Hall of Fame inductee, Favre's career highlights include a Super Bowl win and three consecutive league MVPs from 1995-97.

In 2005, the Packers drafted Rodgers to serve as Favre's eventual successor. Rodgers' run as the Packers' starting quarterback started in 2008 and ran through the 2022 season. Rodgers also won a Super Bowl in addition to four league MVPs during his years in Green Bay.

Most career touchdown passes

Rodgers, who has alluded to this possibly being the final year of his career, got to within one touchdown pass of tying Favre in Week 1. His four touchdown passes lifted Pittsburgh to a 34-32 season-opening win over his former team, the New York Jets.