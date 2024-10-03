Aaron Shampklin has had a long road to achieve his NFL dreams. In fact, the Pittsburgh Steelers running back was working as a middle school substitute teacher while waiting on a call from the NFL.

"I worked in the front office," Shampklin said regarding his job at Perry Linsey Academy. "If a teacher didn't show up, they would put me in the classroom. They figured out that I was good at math, so they eventually made me a sixth grade math teacher."

Shampklin spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers in August 2023 before being cut by the team. Following his release, Shampklin accepted the position as a substitute teacher at Perry Lindsey Academy in his hometown of Long Beach, Calif.

However, his NFL shot came several months later when the Steelers signed Shampklin to a futures contract.

In Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, Shampklin got his chance to realize his dream when he logged 13 snaps on offense and six additional snaps on special teams. Shampklin registered a carry for five yards while filling in for injured running backs Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson.

"I always believed it would happen," Shampklin said, via the Pittsburgh-Post Gazzette. "I didn't know when or how long it would take. I always had the thought that if it wasn't here, I'm going to play somewhere, find a way to play for someone's team. I don't know what kept me going, but I woke up every day, went to training and kept the faith."

Shampklin originally signed with the Dallas Cowboys after going undrafted in 2022, but didn't make the roster. In addition, he also spent time with the Colts and the XFL's Houston Gamblers prior to making the 53-man roster with the Steelers.