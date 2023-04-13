Pittsburgh Steelers fans can submit nominations for the team's 2023 Hall of Honor class, and could win some pretty cool prizes in the process.

The team's website recently announced that fans can submit nominations for this year's induction class during their visit to the team's Hall of Honor Museum, which is located inside Acrisure Stadium. By submitting a nomination during their visit, fans will be entered to win a trip to Hall of Honor Weekend that includes a two-night stay in downtown Pittsburgh, game tickets, Hall of Honor Dinner tickets and Hall of Honor Museum passes.

Created in 2017, the Steelers' Hall of Honor honors former players, coaches and contributors who "were integral in sustaining the franchise's success." In order to be eligible for induction, former players need to have played at least three seasons for the team, have been retired for at least three years and possess "noteworthy career highlights, records, and achievements."

There are currently 49 members of the Steelers' Hall of Honor. Each one has a plaque and steel football on display inside the team's Hall of Honor Museum, which opened its doors this past fall.

The museum offers a perfect blend of visual and audio stimulation. Videos, pictures, game worn jerseys, footballs from notable games and other unique artifacts are aplenty. There is also a life-like office depicting the ones once occupied by team founder Art Rooney and his son, former team president Dan Rooney. Fans can narrate an iconic play in Steelers lore in the museum's broadcast booth.

Pittsburgh's dynastic teams of the 1970s are prominently showcased. But so is every other era in Steelers history. Each era has its own unique section that includes artifacts, descriptions and highlights of some of the key players from that particular era. The Steelers' two most recent championship teams have their own dedicated section celebrating Pittsburgh's victories in Super Bowls XL and XLIII.

The museum also includes sections decided to Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin, a coaching trio that has combined to represent over half a century of the team's history. There is a small section paying homage to the franchise's Defensive Player of the Year winners, a group that includes Joe Greene (who won it twice), Mel Blount, Jack Lambert, Rod Woodson, Troy Polamalu and James Harrison.

The museum is full of compelling and interesting information, written in its entirely by Steelers.com editor Bob Labriola. There are also memorable quotes -- including ones from Polamalu and '90s star Greg Lloyd -- inscribed on the walls throughout the museum.

There are plenty of deserving former coaches, players and contributors who are eligible for induction into the team's Hall of Honor. One of those former players is former quarterback Kordell Stewart, who helped Pittsburgh reach three AFC title games and one Super Bowl during his time with the franchise.

"It would allow me to grab a cigar and go off into the sunset and say it was all worth it," Stewart told CBS Sports in 2022 when asked what an induction into the Hall of Honor would mean to him. "That would mean the world to me."