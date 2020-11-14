Ben Roethlisberger, linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins have been activated by the Steelers and will face the Bengals on Sunday in Week 10. The four Steelers, after spending the week on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, will take part in Pittsburgh's extended walkthrough practice on Saturday.

On Thursday, Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner stated that the team was preparing as if they were going to have Roethlisberger under center for Sunday's game. Roethlisberger, who has completed 68.1% of his passes through eight games, is on pace to throw a career-best 36 touchdowns. He owns a 25-7 lifetime record against the Bengals, who defeated the Titans in Week 8 before going on their Week 9 bye. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor and the Bengals have also been preparing as if they would face Roethlisberger.

"You know Roethlisberger's going to play, barring something unforeseen," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said during the week. "He's a tremendous quarterback. He's gotten so many reps over the course of his life. Can't imagine that he's going to be any different whether he's practicing this week or not. We've got to be ready for him. We played against Mason (Rudolph) last year as well. We've seen a lot of tape of him. And (Joshua) Dobbs. He's got a lot of tape in the NFL as well. We'll prepare for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense. We know it's going to be a tough test for us. They're a great unit. They have a lot of good skill players, a really veteran offensive line group."

Ben Roethlisberger PIT • QB • 7 CMP% 68.1 YDs 1934 TD 18 INT 4 YD/Att 6.72 View Profile

Sunday's game will be the first between Roethlisberger and Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, Burrow has completed 67% of his passes for 2,272 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has thrown for at least 300 yards in five of his first eight games that includes his season-high 406-yard effort in Cincinnati's 37-34 loss to Cleveland in Week 7. On Sunday, Burrow will look to snap the Bengals' 10-game losing streak against the Steelers, the NFL's last undefeated team.

"He's one of a handful that I always enjoyed watching," Burrow said of Roethlisberger, who won each of his 13 regular season starts as a rookie in 2004. "It feels like he is always in control of what's going on. It feels like he's never rushed, and he sees the field. I always enjoyed watching him growing up."

The Steelers' offense is currently fifth in the league in scoring, sixth in third down efficiency and ninth in red zone efficiency. On Sunday, they will go up against a Bengals defense that is 20th in the league in scoring, 23rd in passing, 29th in rushing, 29th in third zone efficiency and 27th in red zone efficiency. The Bengals' defense will be without eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins, who is missing the game for personal reasons.