The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off of their first loss of the season against the Washington Football Team, but they experienced a little victory on Wednesday morning. The Steelers have officially activated running back James Conner from the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that he will indeed play on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Conner was placed on the reserve/COVID-9 list on Nov. 28 when the Steelers as a whole were going through their COVID-19 issues, and the run game has struggled in his absence. In an unimpressive, 19-14 win over the Baltimore Ravens last week, Benny Snell Jr. led the rushing attack with 60 yards on 16 carries. In the 23-17 loss to Washington on Monday, Snell recorded just five rushing yards on a total of eight carries, while rookie Anthony McFarland Jr. led the team with just 15 yards on four carries. Pittsburgh's offense needs a spark, and head coach Mike Tomlin is certainly hoping that the return of Conner will boost this team.

Conner has rushed for 645 yards and five touchdowns on 145 carries so far this season, and is averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Despite the fact that the Steelers are 11-1, their loss against Washington was apparently notable enough that sportsbooks have labeled Pittsburgh as underdogs to Buffalo this week.

Latest Odds: Bills -2.5 Bet Now

The Bills currently have the ninth-worst run defense in the league, as they allow an average of 126 yards on the ground per game. This sets the stage for what could be an impressive return for Conner, as the Steelers look to prove to the rest of the league that they are still an elite contender.