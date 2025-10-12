The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a significant loss during the first half of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers ruled out All-Pro special teams standout Miles Killebrew for the remainder of the game after he sustained a knee injury late in the first half.

Killebrew's knee appeared to give out against a blocker during a kickoff. He immediately grabbed his knee before being treated to on the field by Pittsburgh's medical staff. He was then helped off the field before quickly being ruled out for the remainder of the game.

A defensive back, Killebrew is one of the NFL's best special teams gunners. He earned All-Pro honors in 2023 and made his second consecutive Pro Bowl in 2024.

With Killebrew out, the rest of the Steelers' special teams regulars will have to pick up the slack. Fortunately for Pittsburgh, it has several other notable special teams players that includes safety Jabrill Peppers and running back Kenneth Gainwell, who had a big forced fumble on special teams that led to a score during the Steelers' Week 1 win over the Jets.