Steelers All-Pro offensive lineman David DeCastro undergoes offseason surgery, per report
The surgery reportedly went well and is not expected to impact the Steelers' typical offseason workout schedule
David DeCastro has had an "eventful" start to 2020. DeCastro, the Steelers' two-time All-Pro right guard, celebrated his 30th birthday on Jan. 11. He also reportedly underwent surgery on his ankle earlier this week, according to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson. Per Robinson, DeCastro's surgery went "as well as could be expected." DeCastro's surgery is also not expected to impact his availability for Pittsburgh's voluntary offseason workouts.
Despite the apparent ankle issue, DeCastro, who this year was selected to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl, did not miss a game during the 2019 season. On Jan. 9, DeCastro and fellow Steelers lineman Maurkice Pouncey decided to pass on participating in this year's Pro Bowl. Pouncey, who sustained a knee injury late in the regular season, sat out Pittsburgh's Week 17 loss to the Ravens. Colts center Ryan Kelly will replace Pouncey in the Pro Bowl, while DeCastro will be replaced by Browns lineman Joel Bitonio.
The team's first-round pick in the 2012 draft, DeCastro signed a six-year extension in September of 2016 that will keep him in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season. After playing sparingly as a rookie, DeCastro broke into the starting lineup in 2013. In 2015, he earned the first of his five consecutive Pro Bowl selections while helping the Steelers win their first playoff game since 2010. In 2016, his blocking helped former Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell break the franchise's regular season and postseason single game rushing records. He rushed for 236 yards in Pittsburgh's regular season win in Buffalo before rushing for 170 yards in the Steelers' playoff victory in Kansas City.
After earning All-Pro honors for a second time in 2017, DeCastro's blocking helped the Steelers score a franchise record 53 touchdowns in 2018. Last season, his play helped the Steelers win eight games despite Pittsburgh losing Ben Roethlisberger, JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Conner for a combined 24 games.
While the Steelers tried to make due with Devlin Hodges and Mason Rudolph last season, DeCastro and company will surely welcome Big Ben back into the fold in 2020. Roethlisberger, who is also signed through the 2021 season, is expected to resume throwing by OTAs after undergoing elbow surgery this past September.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Where is Super Bowl LIV? Complete info
Everything you need to know about this year's big game
-
How Packers can win Super Bowl 54
The Green Bay Packers have a Super Bowl in their sights, and there are several reasons to believe
-
Chiefs vs. Titans odds, sims, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the 2020 AFC Championship Game 10,000 times.
-
Boselli fine with Pearson's reaction
Boselli, a finalist for this year's class, understands Pearson's frustration after missing...
-
How to watch AFC, NFC championships
Everything you need to know to catch both conference championships this weekend
-
NFL 2020 postseason schedule
All the information you need to know for the conference championship games and Super Bowl LIV
-
Packers hold off Seahawks, reach NFC title game
The Packers managed to hold on against the Seahawks on Sunday night
-
Texans at Chiefs: Live updates, more
Not even a 24-point lead was safe for Houston at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game