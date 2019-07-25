Steelers announce one-year extension for Mike Tomlin, locking him in through 2021 season
Tomlin's extension will carry him through his 15th season in Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers have undergone a lot of change over the past year or so. They have moved on from longtime stalwarts Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, seeing them leave in free agency (Bell) and via trade (Brown). They traded longtime right tackle Marcus Gilbert to the Arizona Cardinals as well.
One thing won't be changing for at least a couple years, though: the team's head coach. The Steelers announced on Thursday that they have extended Mike Tomlin's contract for an additional year, keeping him with the team through the 2021 season.
"I am pleased to announce we have extended Mike Tomlin's contract through the 2021 season," Steelers president Art Rooney II said, per the team's press release. "Mike is one of the most successful head coaches in the National Football League, and we are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we pursue our goal of winning another championship."
Tomlin is entering his 13th season as the Steelers' head coach, and the extension will bring him through his 15th year with the team. He has amassed a record of 125-66-1 in his first 12 seasons, winning six AFC North titles, 15 playoff games, two AFC championships, and one Super Bowl.
"I am very appreciative of this contract extension and opportunity and want to thank Art Rooney II and everyone in the organization for the support in my first 12 seasons," Tomlin said. "We have a goal of winning the organization's seventh Super Bowl championship, and I couldn't be more excited about this upcoming season."
Last season, the Steelers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013. The drama of Bell's contract hung over the season, and by the end of the year, Brown was feuding with multiple members of the organization. Several Steelers have indicated that things have been going smoother this offseason, so perhaps they can get back to the postseason this time around.
