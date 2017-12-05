Steelers' Antonio Brown active, will play against Bengals on 'Monday Night Football'
Brown had been dealing with a toe injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers' biggest concern heading into their Monday night matchup against the Bengals was that star receiver Antonio Brown wouldn't be able to play through a toe injury. Roughly 90 minutes before kickoff, the Steelers got good news: Brown is active and will play.
Here's a list of the Steelers' inactives. You'll notice that Brown's name is missing. So, that mean's he's healthy enough to at least give it a go.
Of course, that doesn't mean that he'll be at full strength. To seemingly prepare for the possibility that Brown won't be able to function at his normal level of play, the Steelers are dressing an extra receiver, as the Steelers Depot pointed out below.
According to ESPN's Randy Moss, the exact injury is a sprained toe.
But if Brown is on your Fantasy team, there's no way you can bench him in a pivotal week of the season. He's just too good and really, there probably isn't a better option available for you at this point. The last time we saw Brown, he was torching the Packers for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Two weeks ago, he went for 144 yards and three touchdowns. He entered Week 13 with the most receiving yards in football. That's why you can't sit him, even if he ends up being more of a decoy than a focal point.
Brown will have a tough matchup against a secondary that came into Week 13 allowing the fifth-fewest passing yards per game. Still, expect the Steelers to come away with a win over an inferior opponent.
