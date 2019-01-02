Steelers' Antonio Brown drama highlights need for coaches to be tougher on star players
Mike Tomlin seems to have some issues with his best guys
With the Steelers underperforming this year, failing to make the playoffs in a season in which they had Super Bowl hopes, there's a lot of blame to go around. Antonio Brown has generated some drama by hinting that he wants out of Pittsburgh, and there are rumbles that Brown and Ben Roethlisberger are having some relationship issues.
It's just another chapter in "Days of Our Steelers," as Le'Veon Bell gets ready to sign elsewhere this offseason after sitting the entire year out. JuJu Smith-Schuster almost certainly has what it takes to be a No. 1 receiver, but when you have one of football's best receivers in Brown, that kind of split would be tough to swallow for Steelers fans.
On Wednesday's "Off the Bench" podcast (welcome 2019!), Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about the Steelers drama, and they discuss how much blame should fall on the shoulders of Tomlin and Roethlisberger. They also talk about how coaches need to be hard on their best players, something that Tomlin has never appeared to do with Brown in spite of the drama he can bring.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
