Steelers' Antonio Brown offers to train Tom Brady after his key drop in Super Bowl LII

Brown told ex-Steeler James Harrison to relay a message to the Patriots' quarterback

We never did get the Steelers-Patriots playoff matchup that many considered a guarantee, but that doesn't mean the rivalry has lost its luster. The Patriots beat the Steelers in a late-season epic that essentially determined home-field advantage in the playoffs, Steelers legend James Harrison joined the Patriots in December after getting released by Pittsburgh, and now Steelers receiver Antonio Brown is taking light-hearted shots at Tom Brady on Twitter after the Patriots' lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

On Monday night, Brown tweeted at Harrison to tell him that he should relay a message to Brady: He's open to helping Brady hone his pass-catching skills this offseason. 

If you missed the play that Brown's photo captured, here it is:

It ended up being a costly drop for the Patriots. A play later, Brady missed Rob Gronkowski and the Patriots turned the ball over on downs. Six plays later, the Eagles scored a touchdown to take a two-score lead. Now, it's impossible to blame Brady's drop as the reason why the Patriots lost the game, but in a game that was decided by eight points and didn't involve a single Patriots punt, that drop is up there on a list of moments that shaped the game.

It's a nice little lighthearted burn by Brown on Twitter. The cherry on top was his probable reference to the reported conflict between Brady's personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, and Patriots coach Bill Belichick. In December, the Boston Globe reported that Belichick banned Guerrero from the team plane and sideline. In January, ESPN dropped its bombshell report on friction within the Patriots' building, including the tension between Belichick and Guerrero. 

As expected, Patriots fans responding to Brown's tweet took the obvious angle:

