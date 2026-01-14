The Pittsburgh Steelers will conduct just their third coaching search since 1969 after Mike Tomlin stepped down Tuesday, concluding 19 seasons at the helm. Team owner Art Rooney II will lead the search along with general manager Omar Khan, and Rooney told reporters Wednesday he was prepared to "take another run" with Tomlin in 2026, but the coach decided it was time to step away.

Rooney thanked Tomlin for his nearly two decades of service to the organization and said he wasn't "shocked" by the news, which he described as "more of a family-related decision than a football decision."

"It was his decision, and I will say that I wasn't shocked but I wasn't expecting that conversation yesterday either," Rooney said. "... I was certainly willing to take another run at it next year with Mike, and that was what I was expecting to talk about yesterday but it went in another direction."

Tomlin's contract with the Steelers ran through next season, meaning Pittsburgh still holds his rights and any team wanting to hire Tomlin would have to trade for him. Rooney said he did not believe that would happen given how Tomlin described his decision, including his desire to spend more time at home. Multiple outlets have reported that Tomlin does not plan to coach next season.

"Mike indicated that he did not anticipate coaching in the near future," Rooney said. "I think he wants to spend time with his family and do the things he hasn't been able to do for the last, many years. So if something like that comes up, we'll deal with it when it comes up, but it doesn't seem like something on his radar."

Rooney: Steelers will have 'open mind' in coaching search

As for the next coach in Pittsburgh, Rooney insisted he and the organization will go into the search with an open mind. Rooney was asked what he remembered from the past searches given the Steelers haven't had many. He noted that Tomlin would not have landed the job had they not gone into that process willing to earnestly listen to each candidate that came in.

"I've been involved in a number of searches going back to coach [Bill] Cowher and GM searches," Rooney said. "I think if I've learned anything about searches it's to have an open mind. We had Mike in for his first interview, certainly wasn't expecting him to be our head coach. I think you go through the process and be diligent and hopefully come out with the right guy."

The most important quality for Rooney and the Steelers is leadership. The ability to motivate players and command their respect -- hallmarks of Tomlin's tenure -- remains vital for Pittsburgh's next coach, Rooney said.

"I think there are a lot of things that go into being a successful head coach," Rooney said. "No. 1 in my mind is leadership and trusting this person can step up in front of the team day in and day out and hold their attention and have them motivated to do what they do. That's the most important."

As for who the candidates will be, Rooney wouldn't divulge any names, but he did make it plainly clear that none of the current Steelers staff is on his radar for the head-coaching role -- a statement that seems to rule out offensive coordinator and former Falcons coach Arthur Smith as a candidate.

"Right now I don't think anybody on our staff is a candidate," Rooney said. "Maybe a candidate to stay on the staff depending on what the new head coach wants to do, but probably not as a head coach."

Tomlin went all 19 years in charge without a losing season, but some Steelers fans are hopeful for a reset with an infusion of young talent into the roster. That doesn't seem like the plan in Pittsburgh based on Rooney's comments when asked about the expectations for a new coach.

"The standard is to try to compete to win a championship each year," Rooney said. "... I'm not gonna say, well, we're gonna take a couple years to figure this out and then you try to compete. I think you try every year and, as I said, some years you have the horses to really get there and some you don't. But you try every year, in my view."

What's next for Aaron Rodgers?

With 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers on board as quarterback, the Steelers went 10-7 and won the AFC North in dramatic fashion before losing to the Houston Texans in the wild card round on Monday. Rodgers spoke glowingly of Tomlin through the season and Rooney was honest about how Tomlin's departure could impact Rodgers' future.

"Yeah, Aaron came here to play for Mike," Rooney said. "So it'll likely impact his decision."

Rodgers signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in the offseason and played at a high level following a rough two-year stint with the New York Jets. In 16 games, Rodgers threw for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 65.7% of his attempts. Many expect Rodgers to retire, but if he does look to return to the field in 2026, Tomlin's departure could certainly cause him to look elsewhere.