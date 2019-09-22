Steelers at 49ers final score: San Francisco overcomes five turnovers to remain undefeated

The 49ers, despite committing five turnovers, defeated the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, 24-20. San Francisco is now 3-0 for the first time since 1998, while Pittsburgh is 0-3 for the first time since 2013.

Despite being outgained 102-26 in the first quarter, the Steelers led 6-0 after 15 minutes of play. The 49ers started the second quarter with two red zone fumbles that were both recovered by Devin Bush, Pittsburgh's first round pick in this year's draft. Bush's first fumble recovery was forced by Minkah Fitzpatrick, who showed right out the gate why the Steelers gave up a first round pick for his services by also hauling in an interception in the first half.

San Francisco finally got on the board with 6:45 remaining in the second quarter. Two completions from Jimmy Garoppolo to running Matt Breida and an 11-yard completion to tight end George Kittle set up Robbie Gould's 24-yard chip shot. The 49ers had outgained the Steelers 206-42 at the time of Gould's field goal. Pittsburgh's best offensive drive of the first half ended when Dee Ford sacked Rudolph while keeping the Steelers out of field goal range.

San Francisco's defense turned the table at the start of the third quarter, with 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams picking off Rudolph. The pick set up Jeff Wilson's one-yard scoring plunge that gave the 49ers a 10-7 lead with 9:17 left in the third. The score was also set up by receiver Kendrick Bourne's 22-yard reception three plays before Wilson's score.

Pittsburgh's offense got the boost it needed from JuJu Smith-Schuster, who took Mason Rudolph's third down pass 76 yards to the end zone to give the Steelers a 13-10 lead with 5:42 left in the third. The 49ers quickly responded to JuJu's score, marching 75 yards on 10 plays that was capped off by Wilson's second score the day, allowing the 49ers to enter the fourth quarter with a lead.

The Steelers regained the lead in the fourth, with Rudolph lofting a perfectly-thrown strike to rookie widout Diontae Johnson for a 39-yard touchdown grab with 10:22 left. Johnson burned 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett, who had just entered the game after starter Ahkello Witherspoon left the game with an injury.

San Francisco drove inside Pittsburgh's 10-yard-line before they coughed up the ball for a fifth time, with Watt scooping up 49ers receiver Richie Watt's fumble on a receiver sweep. The 49ers' defense got the ball back two plays later, with DeForest Buckner recovering Conner's fumble at Pittsburgh's 22-yard line with just over five minutes left. The turnover set up Garoppolo's five-yard scoring toss to receiver Dante Pettis for what turned out to be the winning score.

The 49ers' defense was able to hold on from there, forcing a sack and incomplete pass on Pittsburgh's final two plays.

