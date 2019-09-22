Steelers at 49ers: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 3 matchup in San Francisco

Mason Rudolph was four years old the last time the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the 49ers in San Francisco. On Sunday, Rudolph will look to lead Pittsburgh to victory at Levi's Stadium while getting his first career victory as an NFL starting quarterback in the process. A win against San Francisco would also mark the first victory of the season for Pittsburgh, who dropped their season opener in New England before falling at home last Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers also lost Ben Roethlisberger during last Sunday's defeat, as Big Ben will missed the rest of the season with an elbow injury.

While Rudolph looks to ignite the Steelers' offense, Pittsburgh's defense features a new player in Minkah Fitzpatrick, who the Steelers acquired Tuesday in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. Fitzpatrick, who will start Sunday's game at free safety, will try to slow down a 49ers offense that rolled up 571 yards and 41 points in San Francisco's Week 2 victory in Cincinnati.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a year after missing 13 games with an injury, is off to a hot start. Through two games, the 28-year-old signal caller has completed over 67 percent of his passes for 462 yards with four touchdowns against two interceptions. Running backs Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert have combined to rush for 281 yards thus far, while tight end George Kittle leads the team in receptions entering Sunday's game.

San Francisco's defense has been the real surprise. Their four interceptions thus far is the second highest total in the NFL. They have also yet to allow a rushing score this season. They're also fourth in the NFL in red zone defense, after allowing just two opposing touchdowns in seven red zone trips.

How to watch

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

