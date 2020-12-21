The AFC North title is on the line tonight as the Pittsburgh Steelers walk into Paul Brown Stadium for a Monday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. All Mike Tomlin's club needs to do is pull out a win and they'll clinch the division for the third time in the last five seasons and first since 2017. Cincinnati currently stands in their way of that hat and t-shirt celebration and will be trotting out yet another new starting quarterback. Ryan Finley gets the nod under center after Brandon Allen, who was filling in for the injured Joe Burrow, was ruled out for this matchup due to a knee injury.

In this space, we'll cover all the betting angles of this divisional matchup on primetime. Along with the spread and total, we'll take a look at how the lines have shifted throughout the week and highlight a few of our favorite player props. All NFL odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

Steelers (11-2) at Bengals (2-10-1)

The Steelers opened as a 12-point favorite in this matchup and that advantage has only increased as the week went on. The spread went as high as Steelers -14.5, which was likely off the heels of Ryan Finely being announced as the starter for Cincy. Since then, it's dipped a half-point and currently sits at Steelers -14 on Monday morning.

Pittsburgh does come into this game pretty sluggish. After starting the year 11-0, they've lost back-to-back games and have failed to cover in three straight coming into Week 15. Ben Roethlisberger also doesn't have a great track record of being a double-digit favorite. Over his career, the Steelers QB is 12-23-1 ATS as a double-digit favorite and that number only gets more concerning for those betting the Steelers when you account for being a double-digit favorite on the road. Under that circumstance, Big Ben is 2-11 ATS in his career. Last year, Ryan Finley started three games for the Bengals and went 0-3 SU and 1-2 ATS.

Projected score: Pittsburgh 24, Cincinnati 14

Over/Under

This game total opened at 41.5 and has only dipped as the week progressed. It has gone down as low as 40 but currently sits at 40-.5 on Monday morning. With a third-string quarterback primed to start for the Bengals, a low projection is expected. That's also not even accounting for the Steelers historically keeping their road games low-scoring. Over the past five seasons, Pittsburgh road unders have hit 78% of the time. Both teams have gone under in four straight games coming into this matchup with the Steelers averaging 36 total points over their previous four contests while the Bengals are averaging 32 points per game over that same stretch.

Projected total: 38

Ben Roethlisberger

O/U 26.5 completions

O/U 39.5 pass attempts

O/U 279.5 passing yards

O/U 2.5 passing TDs (Over +135)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Over -110)

Cincinnati's defense isn't anything to write home about so you could make a case for Big Ben to go over on a number of these props. I am leaning towards the Under, however, on his 2.5 passing touchdowns prop. He hasn't thrown for three-or-more touchdowns since Week 10 when he dropped four scores on this Bengals secondary. This time around, I see Pittsburgh simply going up early and trying to leave this game unscathed, which trends to the veteran quarterback not having that many scoring opportunities to get over this number.

Ryan Finley

O/U 16.5 completions

O/U 32.5 pass attempts

O/U 190.5 passing yards

O/U 0.5 passing TDs (Over -180)

O/U 1.5 interceptions (Over +140)

O/U 9.5 rushing yards

Typically, you wouldn't have that much intel on a third-string quarterback, but Finley did start three games for the Bengals last season, including a matchup with the Steelers. In that loss, Finley threw for 192 yards and a touchdown while coughing up a fumble. Even with Cincinnati likely trailing, I don't expect Zac Taylor to do Finley back more than 30 times in this matchup. In his three starts following Joe Burrow's season-ending injury, Brandon Allen dropped back to pass an average of 28 times per game. With all that in mind, I like the Under on his 32.5 pass attempts at -125. I'd also put a little something on the Over for his 1.5 interceptions at 1.5, which is basically just a bet on a Steelers defense that leads the league in picks.

Other props to consider



Steelers D/ST anytime touchdown (+300). With a defense as opportunistic as Pittsburgh's and with a thrid-string quarterback under center for Cincinnati, it'd be silly to not sprinkle something on this unit take a turnover to the house.

Drew Sample total receptions: Over 2.5 (-140). A younger, inexperienced quarterback tends to lean on his tight end a bit more than the more polished signal-caller, which means Sample could be in for some solid volume. Over his last three games coming into this matchup, the tight end is averaging 4.7 receptions per game.

JuJu Smith-Schuster total receptions: Over 5.5 (-105). Smith-Schuster has been one of the more reliable pass-catchers for Roethlisberger this season and comes into this matchup going over this receptions total in three-straight. He also caught none of his 13 targets against this Cincy secondary back in Week 10.