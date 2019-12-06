Steelers at Cardinals prediction: How to watch, stream, key matchups for Super Bowl XLIII rematch

It's Heisman hunting season for Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

A week after beating Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner, the Steelers' undrafted rookie quarterback, and his team will try to defeat reigning Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray this Sunday in Arizona. The Steelers, winners of six of their last seven games, are 2.5-point favorites to defeat the Cardinals, who have lost their last five games after a 3-3-1 start.

Before previewing Sunday's game, let's take a look at how you can watch the action in real time. Be sure to follow our game day blog providing instant updates, highlights, and analysis.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 8 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale, Ari.)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Preview

Pittsburgh's 0-3 start to the season included two losses to NFC West foes Seattle and San Francisco. In Week 10, the Steelers got their first win against the division, defeating a Rams team that whipped the Cardinals last Sunday in Arizona, 34-7. And after losing their first two road games of the season, the Steelers are now 2-3 in games outside Heinz Field, which three of their last four games taking place on the road.

The Steelers are on the inside track of the AFC playoff picture largely because of their defense. Heading into Sunday's game, the Steelers lead the NFL with 30 recorded turnovers. The Steelers defense is also third in sacks (43), sixth in scoring, seventh in pass defense, ninth in third-down defense and 11th in red-zone defense. The unit has been led by defensive tackle Cam Heyward, linebackers T.J. Watt (12.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries), Bud Dupree (8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles) and Devin Bush (86 tackles, four fumble recoveries, two interceptions), and defensive backs Joe Haden (two interceptions, 13 passes defensed), Steven Nelson and Minkah Fitzpatrick (five interceptions, two fumble recoveries, two touchdowns).

Pittsburgh's offense -- with James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster out with injuries -- received big contributions from young skill position players during the Steelers' past two games. Rookie Benny Snell has rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown 37 carries over that span, while second-year receiver James Washington has caught seven passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' last two games. Hodges, who is now 2-0 as a starter, engineered four scoring drives in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Browns. In four games, Hodges has completed 67.2 percent of his passes while throwing just two interceptions.

Among the Steelers' most reliable players this season has been kicker Chris Boswell, who is 23-for-25 on field goal attempts while making all 23 of his point-after attempts. Boswell has mostly allowed Pittsburgh's offense to mask its issues in the red zone, as the Steelers' offense is 32nd in the league in that department entering Sunday's game.

After losing three competitive games against San Francisco (twice) and New Orleans, the Cardinals were blasted at home last Sunday against the Rams. While Arizona's defense allowed Jared Goff to throw for 424 yards and two touchdowns, Murray threw for just 163 yards while being sacked six times. Murray didn't get help from his running game, as Kenyan Drake and David Johnson combined to rush for just 46 yards on 17 carries.

While he hasn't received as much attention as some of the league's other young quarterbacks, Murray is having a solid rookie season, completing 63.9 percent of his passes with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. Murray is also the Cardinals' leading rusher with 446 yards and four touchdowns. He was especially good in each of Arizona's close losses to the 49ers, completing 71.9 percent of his passes in those games with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Murray's favorite target this season has been future Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who has caught 63 of 81 targets for 649 yards and three touchdowns. Steelers fans likely recall Fitzgerald's two-touchdown performance in Arizona's near upset over Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XLIII.

Defensively, the Cardinals have been among the league's worst units. They are 31st in the league in scoring, 32nd against the pass and 24th against the run. They're also 31st in the NFL on third down, allowing their opponents to convert on 47.2 percent of their third-down opportunities. The unit has also struggled to force turnovers, as their 12 recorded turnovers are tied for the third-fewest total in the NFL.

While his unit has struggled, Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks has enjoyed a solid season, with 116 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles through 12 games. Fellow linebacker Chandler Jones has also had a stellar year rushing the quarterbacks with 13 sacks. Budda Baker is a hard-hitting safety that can make plays at the line of scrimmage. Terrell Suggs, the longtime Raven, is second on the team with 5.5 sacks.

Prediction

The Steelers usually have one unexpected loss per season to a team with a losing record, and the Cardinals could certainly be that team this season. Arizona seldom beats themselves (they have a +3 turnover ratio) and they have a young quarterback that is capable of making plays outside of the pocket. That being said, the Steelers' success containing Lamar Jackson back in Week 5 and their recent success containing Baker Mayfield last Sunday makes me believe that they'll be up to the task with regard to containing Murray and limiting his plays outside of the pocket.

Offensively, the Steelers will need to continue to get solid contributions from their young backs and receivers, most notably Snell, Washington, and rookie wideout Diontae Johnson. And if Smith-Schuster and Conner return from their injuries, the Steelers' offense should be able to put up solid numbers against a Cardinals' defense that isn't very good.

Steelers 23, Cardinals 17