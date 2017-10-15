Steelers at Chiefs final score, takeaways: Pittsburgh ends K.C.'s unbeaten season
The Steelers scored a huge upset in Kansas City on Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs were supposed to be the only good team in football. The Pittsburgh Steelers were supposed to be one of the most disappointing teams in football. But when the two teams met in Kansas City, the narratives evaporated.
Relying on a dominant defensive outing and an efficient Le'Veon Bell, the Steelers rebounded from a disastrous, embarrassing loss to the Jaguars by upsetting the previously undefeated Chiefs at Arrowhead, 19-13, on Sunday.
Takeaways to come.
