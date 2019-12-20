Steelers at Jets prediction: How to watch, stream, picks, more for Le'Veon Bell's first game vs. former team

Mike Tomlin is expecting Le'Veon Bell's best effort in his first game against the Steelers. Pittsburgh, 8-6 following last Sunday night's loss to the Bills, will look to remain on the inside track of the AFC playoff picture with a win over the 5-9 Jets this Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

After developing into an All-Pro in Pittsburgh, Bell held out the entire 2018 season over a contract dispute before signing with the Jets this past offseason. And after helping the Steelers win three division titles during his five active season in Pittsburgh, Bell and his new team will look to play the role of spoiler on Sunday while putting a dent in the Steelers' playoff hopes.

"We got a lot of respect for Le'Veon," Tomlin told the media during his weekly press conference. "We know the type of competitor he is. We know he's gonna answer the bell and be L. Bell in this game, but it's our job to minimize that, particularly as it pertains to us securing victory."

Before previewing Sunday's game, let's take a look at how you can watch the action in real time. Be sure to follow our game day blog providing instant updates, highlights, and analysis.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 22 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Preview

This season has not been a good one for Bell as far as statistics are concerned. In 13 games played, Bell has amassed 1,080 yards, an average of just 83 all-purpose yards per game. In 62 regular-season games with the Steelers, Bell averaged 128 all-purpose yards per game while establishing himself as one of the league's most versatile players.

Bell has seen an uptick in production over his last four games. During that span, he has averaged nearly 89 all-purpose yards per game that includes a season-high 87 yards on 21 carries during New York's Week 15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He has also caught at least four passes in eight games this season for the Jets, who have won five of their last seven games after a 1-7 start.

"He's got a complete game," Tomlin said of Bell, who holds Pittsburgh's franchise record for most receptions by a running back in a single season. "He can run inside, he can run outside. He's a big-time inclusion in their passing game, whether it's out of the backfield or whether they remove him from the backfield. He's route running in empty sets and so forth. We gotta minimize his impact on the game. When the ball is going through him and he's being productive, they're a tough nut to crack in terms of getting behind schedule and creating the type of negativity that we need to create."

Quarterback Sam Darnold, after missing some early-season games with mono and then "seeing ghosts" in an ugly October loss to the Patriots, has rebounded nicely during the second half of the season. Over the past six games, Darnold has completed 63.9% of his passes while averaging 261 yards per game. He also threw 11 touchdowns and three interceptions over that span while helping the Jets win four of those games. Darnold has been complemented by a decent receiving duo in Jamison Crowder and Robby Anderson, who have combined to catch 113 passes for 1,436 yards and nine touchdowns.

New York's defense has been the team's most consistent unit this season, particularly against the run, as Gregg Williams' group is currently second in the NFL in fewest rushing yards allowed and first in fewest yards per carry allowed. The Jets' defense has been led by safety Jamal Adams, who has filled the stat sheet this season with 64 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and an interception. After missing last week's game, Adams is expected to return against the Steelers. Linebacker Neville Hewitt leads the Jets with two interceptions, while linebacker Jordan Jenkins paces Gang Green with seven sacks.

While the Jets' return game -- led by Braxton Berrios and Vyncint Smith -- is solid, New York kicker Sam Ficken has been shaky, as he has missed six field goals and three point-after attempts this season.

The Steelers have largely been carried by their defense this season following the injury of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger two weeks into the season. And despite losing James Conner for five games and JuJu Smith-Schuster for four games, the Steelers have won seven out of their last nine games to put themselves firmly in the AFC playoff race. Pittsburgh's defense is led by 2019 Pro Bowlers Minkah Fitzpatrick (five interceptions, two touchdowns), T.J. Watt (13 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries), and Cam Heyward (72 tackles, eight sacks). The Steelers have also enjoyed solid seasons from OLB Bud Dupree (9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries), cornerback Joe Haden (four interceptions, 15 passes defensed) and rookie ILB Devin Bush (92 tackles, two interceptions, and four fumble recoveries).

While Pittsburgh's defense is tied for first in the NFL in sacks (49) and second in the league in forced turnovers (35), the Steelers' offense is 31st in the league in passing, 26th in rushing and dead last in the NFL in red-zone efficiency. Despite some solid performances from young skill players that include receivers Diontae Johnson and James Washington along with rookie running back Benny Snell, Pittsburgh's offense has struggled to overcome the loss of Roethlisberger, with quarterbacks Devlin Hodges and Mason Rudolph combining to throw 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions through 14 games. And while he won his first three games as a starter, Hodges fell back down to earth against the Bills, throwing four interceptions in a 17-10 defeat.

The Steelers' special teams have enjoyed a solid season so far. Johnson earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after his 85-yard punt return in Pittsburgh's Week 14 win in Arizona. Kicker Chris Boswell has returned to Pro Bowl form, making a career-high 93.1% of his kicks while also converting on all 26 of his point-after attempts.

Prediction

While Hodges' shaky performance and the Jets' highly ranked run defense could help lead to an upset, the Steelers' defense, as they have on several occasions already this season, should be able to carry Pittsburgh to its ninth win of the season while increasing its playoff chances in the process. While good, the Jets' defense isn't as good as the defense the Steelers just faced on Sunday night, and Hodges should make enough plays to complement Pittsburgh's defense. Expect the Steelers to give their running game more opportunities to produce after Pittsburgh ran the ball just 15 times against Buffalo.

Prediction: Steelers 16, Jets 13