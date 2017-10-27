Steelers at Lions live stream info, time, TV channel: How to watch Sunday Night Football

The Steelers came into the season with what many considered the league's most explosive offense. But a sluggish start, due in part to just about everyone not named Antonio Brown struggling to find their form, saw the team drop games to the Bears and Jaguars over the first five weeks. Then, something clicked, the offense collectively hit its stride in the last two games, and the results were convincing wins against the Chiefs and Bengals.

As it stands, the Steelers are the league's best team, based on Football Outsiders' efficiency metrics, with the No. 5 offense and the No. 2 defense. This is noteworthy; for all the attention given to Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Brown, it's been a physical, fast defense that has kept Pittsburgh in games they may have otherwise lost. Inside linebacker Ryan Shazier is one of the NFL's most dynamic young defenders, but the same can be said for Cam Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Javon Hargrave, Bud Dupree, T.J. Watt, Sean Davis and Artie Burns.

Collectively, this group ranks second against the pass and 12th against the run.

But the Lions aren't pushovers. They have the seventh-ranked defense and are third in generating turnovers with 14. Unfortunately, it may be up to the defense to keep Detroit in the game; despite having Matthew Stafford, one of the league's most physically gifted quarterbacks, the offense has sputtered, mostly because the offensive line has been unable to protect him. Detroit ranks 29th in pass protection, having allowed 23 sacks in six games. It gets worse: the running game has been nonexistent (it also ranks 29th), which could spell doom for Stafford should the Lions fall behind early and he's forced to throw the ball.

The game is important for both teams; with a win the Steelers will maintain their two-game lead over the Ravens in the AFC North. Meanwhile, the Lions could tie the Packers for second place in the NFC North behind the Vikings.

How to watch, stream

Kickoff: Oct. 29, 8:25 p.m. ET



Oct. 29, 8:25 p.m. ET TV: NBC (Check local listings)



NBC (Check local listings) Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Lions need to start fast

Detriot is coming off its bye week but consider this nugget from ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein following the team's 52-38 Week 6 loss to New Orleans in which the Lions trailed 31-10 at halftime.

The Lions have been outscored 37-17 in the first quarter and 55-45 in the second quarter this season. They've forced their fewest turnovers in the first quarter -- the only quarter their turnover margin is in the negative. This is despite Detroit holding the ball longer, on average, in first quarters (8 minutes, 58 seconds) than any other quarter.

"I don't know if there's a reason. I don't know how to explain it," receiver TJ Jones said of the Lions' chronically slow starts. "I think it's, once we find the answer, we're going to be unstoppable. In this league, you can't take that long to start up and hope to come back, you know, at the end of every game. So once we figure out what the reasoning is for our slow starts and whatever it may be, I think we're going to be a team to reckon with."

No need to worry about Martavis Bryant

The Steelers wide receiver has been benched for Sunday night's game because he couldn't quit complaining about his lack of playing time on social media. That said, Bryant says he's done being a distraction.

"If I'm not traded I'm going to work my butt off here, and whatever happens happens," he said this week. "You're not going to hear me complaining no more. I'm just going to be quiet and let everything fall into place."

Bryant was demoted to scout-team duty and he appears to be fully embracing it.

Martavis Bryant told me he caught 30 passes in three scout-team sessions against Steelers' first-team D. Said he expects to make the trip to Detroit and is prepared to watch from sidelines. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 27, 2017

Luckily, this isn't anything the Lions need to concern themselves with.

Who ya got?

Six of eight CBSSports.com experts expect the Steelers to beat the Lions while five experts think Pittsburgh will also cover the 3.0-point spread.

"The Lions are coming off a bye against a Steelers team that has turned things around the past two weeks. The Steelers defense has taken a big step forward the past two games, and I think that continues. The Steelers win a tough road game." -- Pete Prisco, who has the Steelers winning, 23-17