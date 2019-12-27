Steelers at Ravens prediction: How to watch, stream, odds, picks, how Pittsburgh can still make the playoffs

It all comes down to this. After falling behind the Titans in the race for the AFC's sixth and final playoff spot, the Steelers need a win over the Ravens and a Titans loss or tie on the road in Houston for Pittsburgh to qualify for the playoffs despite a 1-4 start and losing Ben Roethlisberger for the year two weeks into the regular season.

Before we break down Sunday's game as well as Pittsburgh's different playoff scenarios, here's a look at how you can follow their regular-season finale. Fans should also check out our live blog during the game that will include instant updates, highlights, and analysis.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 29 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Steelers -1.5, Over/Under 37.5, per Sportsline

As mentioned above, the Steelers' most likely path to the playoffs is a win over Baltimore and a Titans' tie/loss in Houston. But here are Pittsburgh's other scenarios that could be in play on Sunday.

Steelers tie and Titans lose to Texans Steelers and Titans lose, Colts beat Jaguars and Raiders lose/tie against the Broncos

Titans lose and Colts win and Steelers tie Raiders in strength of victory tiebreaker

Steelers tie Raiders in strength of victory tiebreaker if the following teams win on Sunday: Minnesota, Green Bay, Kansas City and Miami



Preview

Who the Ravens and Texans are resting may help determine whether or not Pittsburgh will qualify for the playoffs. With Baltimore having already clinched the AFC North, as well as the No. 1 seed, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has already ruled out quarterback Lamar Jackson, offensive lineman Marshal Yanda, running back Mark Ingram, safety Earl Thomas and defensive lineman Brandon Williams for Sunday's game. Tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) and cornerback Marcus Peters (chest) may also be ruled out of Sunday's game after missing practice time earlier this week.

While Harbaugh has already ruled out several key players for Sunday's game, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien has not ruled anyone out for their game against Tennessee. That could change if the Chiefs, who would need to lose their 1 p.m. game against the Chargers to give the Texans a shot at moving up to the No. 3 seed with a win over Tennessee, defeat Los Angeles prior to Houston's game against the Titans.

"Look, I think that any time we take the field, based on what we're all about, our program and what we're trying to do here and what we've tried to build here for six years is we're about trying to win," O'Brien told reporters earlier this week, via the Titans' team website. "It's all about the game, trying to win games. We realize all those things that you just said are very important factors to take into relative to where we're at, but we need to play to win the game."

Regardless of what happens in Houston, the Steelers need a win in Baltimore to have any shot at qualifying for the playoffs. To do that, Pittsburgh's offense will need to play significantly better than they have over the past two games. During that span, the Steelers' offense has scored just 20 total points while averaging a putrid 245 total yards per outing. Despite their lack of offensive production, Pittsburgh nearly won both games on the strength of their defense, which is currently tied for first in the league in sacks and is also second in the NFL in forced turnovers and fourth in the league in scoring.

To be fair, the Steelers' offense faced two of the NFL's tougher defenses in recent weeks. While the Bills (who defeated Pittsburgh 17-10 in Week 15) boast one of the league's best pass defenses, the Jets (who edged the Steelers last Sunday in the Meadowlands) entered last Sunday's game with the NFL's second-ranked run defense. While they will face another formidable defense this Sunday, the Ravens' decision to rest Williams and possibly more starters should make things somewhat easier for Pittsburgh's offense, a unit that is currently 25th in the league in scoring, 31st in passing, 26th in rushing 26th on third downs and 32nd in red zone efficiency.

Three things will have to happen Sunday if the Steelers are going to beat the Ravens. First, the Steelers will need to avoid committing turnovers, something they haven't been able to over the past two games. Specifically, quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges -- who was temporarily pulled during last Sunday's loss to the Jets -- will need to take better care of the football after throwing six interceptions in Pittsburgh's last two games; Hodges threw just two interceptions during his first three starts. To help take the burden off of Hodges, the Steelers will have to do a better job running the ball, as Pittsburgh has averaged just 63 yards on the ground over their past two games.

With James Conner's status in question heading into Sunday's game, the Steelers will need a big game from rookie running back Benny Snell, who helped Pittsburgh rush for 159, 124, and 140 yards during the Steelers' recent three-game winning streak following their Week 11 loss in Cleveland. The Steelers will also need more production from fellow backs Kerrith Whyte and Jaylen Samuels, who combined to rush for just 29 yards on nine carries in Sunday's win over the Jets.

Lastly, Pittsburgh will need splash on both sides of the ball -- and possibly on special teams, too -- if they are going to beat the Ravens. In just about each of their wins this season, the Steelers have received big plays from at least one facet of their team. Their defense has delivered several splash plays, including two touchdowns from safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and another by rookie ILB Devin Bush, the Steelers' offense has received several big plays by wideout James Washington, whose 79-yard touchdown catch jumpstarted Pittsburgh's come-from-behind win over Cincinnati back in Week 12. Pittsburgh may also need more splash plays by Diontae Johnson, whose 85-yard punt return for a score against the Cardinals in Week 14 proved to be a pivotal play in Pittsburgh's 23-17 victory.

Can the Steelers accomplish these things against the 13-2 Ravens? While things would look rather bleak if the Steelers were going up against the Ravens' typical starting lineup, Pittsburgh is favored heading into Sunday's game against a Baltimore team that will be without several key players. That being said, the Ravens, with former Pro Bowl quarterback Robert Griffin III under center, will love nothing more than to keep the Steelers out of the playoffs with a win over their division rival.

"It's a rivalry game. It's the Steelers," Harbaugh told the media earlier this week, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "They have everything to play for, and we recognize that and we'll be looking to put our absolute best foot forward, play our best football game with the guys that we'll be playing with, which will be, for the most part, most of our football team, with a few exceptions."

Prediction

In 2018, amidst the drama of Le'Veon Bell's holdout and Antonio Brown's sit-out, the Steelers did not receive the Week 17 help they needed and were ultimately forced to watch the playoffs at home for the first time since 2013. This year, despite losing Bell, Brown, Big Ben and several other players for considerable stretches of time, Pittsburgh finds themselves in the same position now as they were in a year ago. The Steelers even being in this position is a remarkable thing given their personnel losses and who they have had to rely on to remain relevant in a season that many considered lost five weeks into the year.

That being said, the Steelers should have enough talent to beat a reduced Ravens team that has nothing to play for as far as playoff standings are concerned. While it may not be enough to secure them a playoff spot, the Steelers receive one more standout performance by their defense, just enough production from their offense and at least one splash play to give them a close win to cap off the regular season. And in true poetic fashion, don't be surprised if kicker Chris Boswell, who has enjoyed a bounce-back season following his nightmarish 2018 campaign, delivering the game-winning points.

Steelers 13, Ravens 10