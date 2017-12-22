Steelers at Texans in Week 16: Picks, how to watch and stream on Christmas Day

The Steelers have already clinched the AFC North and are headed to the playoffs, but Monday's Christmas Day matchup against the Texans is still critically important. If Pittsburgh can win out, and if the Patriots slip against either the Bills or Jets, the Steelers would earn the AFC's top seed and earn home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. And, realistically, that would be their best chance to get past New England and represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

The Texans, meanwhile, have already been eliminated from the playoffs and at 4-10 they really are playing for next season. Coach Bill O'Brien would never admit that, of course, but after rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with a torn ACL, Houston has lost six of seven.

So while these two organizations are going in different directions in 2017, with Vegas having the Steelers as 9.5-point road favorites, that doesn't we can pencil Pittsburgh in for a win. Back in 2002, the Texans' inaugural season, they came to Heinz Field and whipped up on a Steelers team that made the playoffs. Here are some of the stats from that get-together:

First downs: PIT 24, HOU 3

Rushing yards: PIT 128, HOU 37

Passing yards: PIT 326, HOU 33

Time of possession: PIT 39:41, HOU 20:19

Turnovers: PIT 5, HOU 1

Final score: HOU 24, PIT 6

Put another way: The Texans won't roll over.

How to watch, stream

Kickoff: Dec. 25, 4:30 p.m. ET



Dec. 25, 4:30 p.m. ET TV: NFLN (Check local listings)



NFLN (Check local listings) Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Steelers looking to move past last-second meltdown vs. Patriots

The Steelers had the Patriots beaten last Sunday. But after a Jesse James touchdown was overturned and ruled an incompletion, Ben Roethlisberger forced a pass into the end zone that was intercepted. Now the team is tasked with putting that loss behind them and focusing fully on the Texans. For coach Mike Tomlin, that won't be a problem.

"Really, we just put all our eggs in the 2017 basket," the coach said this week. "We don't waste a lot of time thinking about the things that we've happened to have enjoyed in the past or worked to build off of those things. We're singularly focused on this opportunity with this group, and I think that singular focus helps us probably more than anything."

And while the Steelers will be without their best player, wide receiver Antonio Brown, there are plenty of other offensive threats that can get into the end zone.

"It's hard to quantify [how much Pittsburgh will miss Brown]," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said. "He's such a great player, and to me, they have other great players. You go through their film, obviously, Ben Roethlisberger -- Hall of Fame quarterback, great player. Le'Veon Bell, Martavis Bryant, JuJu (Smith-Schuster), Jesse James. Offensive line's real good. So, do they have guys that can make up for the loss of Antonio Brown? Yes. They're a very explosive team, but he's a great player. There's no doubt about it."

Houston would argue that they have the NFL's best receiver

It's easy to overlook DeAndre Hopkins because he plays on a four-win team that's temporarily without its franchise quarterback, but that makes his numbers this season -- 92 receptions, 1,313 yards, 12 touchdowns -- all the more impressive.

"This guy, the type of year he's had with different quarterbacks, the catches that he's made, I mean, just look at his third-down production," O'Brien said this week. "I think he's the best receiver in the league. He's big, he's strong, he's got great ability on the sideline, he's such a great competitor on Sundays, he wants the ball, he wants the ball thrown to him. He gets better and better every year. There's no doubt about that. ... He's played at a very high level for us."

The Texans also have one of the league's most physically gifted defensive players (and that's in addition to J.J. Watt): Jadeveon Clowney.

"[Clowney is] playing hard ... he's making a lot of plays for us," O'Brien added. "He's an impactful player. He's become a leader."

Who will win?

Five of eight CBSSports.com experts think the Steelers will cover the 9.5-point spread and all eight experts expect the Steelers to win.

"The Steelers are playing with seeding on the line. They will do so without Antonio Brown, but that shouldn't matter here. The Texans are decimated by injuries. The Steelers roll." -- Pete Prisco, who predicts Pittsburgh prevails, 30-13.