While it didn't include Aaron Rodgers, the Pittsburgh Steelers' first OTA practice of the 2025 offseason did include one noticeable change at the quarterback position.

Mason Rudolph, who spent his first six NFL seasons in Pittsburgh before playing for the Titans last season, is sporting a new mustache for his second go-around with the Steelers. Pittsburgh is still waiting for Rodgers to sign with them. When asked about Rodgers, Rudolph said that he has not been in contact with the four-time league MVP while adding that he has enjoyed the opportunity to throw with DK Metcalf, who had a notable throwing session with Rodgers back in late March.

For Rudolph, OTAs represent an opportunity to build a rapport with his teammates and to get a better grasp of second-year offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's game plan. Rudolph, who has a career record of 8-4-1 as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback, said his approach to this season is no different from his previous seven since being drafted by the Steelers back in 2018.

"Control what I can control," Rudolph told reporters following Tuesday's practice. "Throw the ball well. Lead the guys, play well whenever I get the chance."

With Rodgers still unsigned, the Steelers' pecking order at quarterback is Rudolph, veteran backup Skylar Thompson and rookie sixth-round pick Will Howard. While Rudolph experienced success in Pittsburgh, and while Howard surely has some untapped potential in him, it's more than fair to call the Steelers' current predicament at quarterback less than ideal.

When asked about the team's quarterback situation, Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen couldn't help but mention Rodgers, who was four years old when Rodgers' NFL journey started back in 2005.

"I'm fine with the guys the guys we have right now," Queen said, "but the little fan in me ... I grew up a fan of Aaron Rodgers."

Queen's sentiment has been a common one among Steelers players who have spoken publicly about Rodgers. While there are surely some players who aren't thrilled with the fact that he still hasn't signed, just about every Pittsburgh player who has spoken publicly about Rodgers has expressed support and optimism when it comes to Rodgers and the possibility of him joining the team.

"I just feel like in the locker room and stuff, we're in there working, and I think that's just really what it's about at this point," Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith recently told NFL Network, via PennLive. "I know that if he does sign, we're definitely going to be really excited to have him. We know who he is. He's a Hall-of-Fame quarterback. He's one of the best to ever do it. I wouldn't say it's a distraction at all, but we all know what type of quarterback he is and what he brings to the table."

Aside from Rodgers, the Steelers may have bigger problems on their hands. T.J. Watt, for example, was perhaps the most notable no-show from Tuesday's voluntary practice. Watt, 30, is entering the final year of his current contract, and there reportedly has not been much progress made when it comes to a new deal. That, not Rodgers, might be the biggest story to follow when it comes to the Steelers' voluntary workouts.