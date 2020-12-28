Things were pretty bleak at Heinz Field after the Steelers team went into the locker room facing a 21-7 deficit on Sunday. Things got even murkier after the visiting Colts, ahead 24-7, stopped Pittsburgh's offense on fourth-and-goal with 5:01 left in the third quarter.

But from that point on, the Steelers flipped the script while pulling out an improbable 28-24 win that clinched the franchise's 24th division title while also snapping a three-game losing streak. Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who threw three second half touchdown passes, was asked how the Steelers' offense was able to snap out of their month-long slumber.

"Just believing in each other and believing that we can make plays," said Roethlisberger, who clinched his eighth division title in 17 years as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback. "Guys made plays. That's what we needed in the second half was guys to step up and make the tough catches and block."

JuJu Smith-Schuster, whose 25-yard TD catch with 7:38 left gave the Steelers the lead for good, said that Roethlisberger delivered a halftime message to his teammates. The message was simple but effective.

"We always need to have fun playing this game," Roethlisberger said. "We need to understand that we were given God-given abilities … Just felt like we weren't having fun. So I think that was super important that were able to come out [and have fun] in the second half. It's not easy to do when you're losing, but we just believed in each other and were able to get it done."

Along with a fresh mindset, the Steelers also employed an up-tempo offense in the second half. The faster pace paid off almost immediately, as Chase Claypool's 53 yards on three receptions put the Steelers in position to score on their first possession of the second half. After the Colts' defense ended the drive with an impressive goal line stand, the Steelers' defense forced a quick punt before Roethlisberger fired a 39-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson.

"They were trying to take away Diontae on a bunch of slants," Roethlisberger. "So we had a look … I figured Diontae was going to be one-on-one; let's go over the top. And he made the play."

On their next possession, completions of 13 yards to James Washington and 10 yards to James Conner set up Roethlisberger's five-yard touchdown pass to former Colt Eric Ebron. Following another Colts punt, consecutive completions of 10 and nine yards to Conner set up Roethlisberger's game-winning touchdown pass to Smith-Schuster, who on Sunday caught nine passes for a season-high 96 yards.

"Guys were making plays," Roethlisberger said of the Steelers' second half success. "Sometimes, when you're going with the up-tempo or the no-huddle, you can slow down the pass rush. Guys are getting a little tired. You can make defenses call, sometimes, less exotic things. That's kind of what tried to do in the second half."

The Steelers' second half surge gave them the chance to finally put on their division champions hats and shirts following the game. But can the Steelers (who will likely rest several key starters in Sunday's regular season finale against the Browns) continue to build off of the momentum gained during the final 30 minutes of Sunday's win?

"We won't know until we get back on the field," Roethlisberger said, "but you feel it in the locker room. You feel the energy. Winning can do amazing things for people and for teams. So [winning the division] was our first goal and our first step today was winning this football game."