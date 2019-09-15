Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger leaves with elbow injury, putting Mason Rudolph on the field

The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a rough start to the season. After struggling badly in a blowout loss to the New England Patriots in Week 1, they have seen Ben Roethlisberger leave the game with an elbow injury in Week 2.

A halftime update from the broadcast indicated the Roethlisberger is questionable to return to the game, and that backup Mason Rudolph will take the field to start the second half. (Rudolph was picked off on his first drive, thanks to a Donte Moncrief drop.)

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger sustained a right elbow injury. He is questionable to return to today’s game vs. Seattle. QB Mason Rudolph will start the second half. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 15, 2019

Roethlisberger was just 8 of 15 for 75 yards in the first half. He appeared to injure his elbow on an attempted deep ball down the right sideline, and immediately grabbed it after the throw. He remained in the game for the rest of the first half, but did briefly visit the locker room.

Pittsburgh traded quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick last week, and could be in the market for a new backup if Roethlisberger has to miss time and Rudolph has to start.