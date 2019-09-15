Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger leaves with elbow injury, putting Mason Rudolph on the field
Roethlisberger grabbed his elbow after attempting a deep pass down the sideline
The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a rough start to the season. After struggling badly in a blowout loss to the New England Patriots in Week 1, they have seen Ben Roethlisberger leave the game with an elbow injury in Week 2.
A halftime update from the broadcast indicated the Roethlisberger is questionable to return to the game, and that backup Mason Rudolph will take the field to start the second half. (Rudolph was picked off on his first drive, thanks to a Donte Moncrief drop.)
Roethlisberger was just 8 of 15 for 75 yards in the first half. He appeared to injure his elbow on an attempted deep ball down the right sideline, and immediately grabbed it after the throw. He remained in the game for the rest of the first half, but did briefly visit the locker room.
Pittsburgh traded quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick last week, and could be in the market for a new backup if Roethlisberger has to miss time and Rudolph has to start.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Bears vs. Broncos live updates
Both Denver and Chicago look to avoid falling to 0-2
-
Saints at Rams live updates
New Orleans has waited nine months for this game
-
Chiefs vs. Raiders live updates
Follow along as we bring you live updates and analysis from a key AFC West clash on Sunday
-
Seahawks at Steelers live updates
Seattle and Pittsburgh took part in a mistake-filled struggle in the first half
-
Colts vs. Titans live updates
The Colts travel to Nashville in hopes of earning their first win of the season
-
Rams vs. Saints odds, top picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Rams vs. Saints game 10,000 times.